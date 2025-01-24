Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough CPE consultations 2025

Warwickshire County Council have received requests for changes to parking across the borough, before we progress these to the formal stage we would like to hear the opinions of the nearby residents.

Overview

Over the past year Warwickshire County Council have received numerous requests for changes to the parking restrictions across Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough. These requests have been each been assessed and the schemes that are believed to have the greatest benefit are proposed below.

All changes to parking restrictions require a Traffic Regulation Order (the legal document which makes restrictions enforceable). Before progressing to this legal stage, we would be interested to hear local opinions and comments regarding these proposals.

Each scheme listed below has a drawing showing what is being proposed together with a link to an online Microsoft Form for feedback.

We would be grateful to receive your responses by Sunday 16 February 2025. If you have any queries, please email pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk or contact Ewen Milroy-MacLeod on 01926 410 410.

Bedworth

Bulkington Road

Leicester Road

Bulkington

Rugby Road

Tamar Road

Nuneaton

Bull Ring

Heath End Road

Queens Road