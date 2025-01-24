Warwickshire celebrates International Education Day

WCC is marking International Education Day by highlighting its commitment to giving all children and young people in the county access to high-quality education and learning opportunities to thrive.

Warwickshire County Council is marking International Education Day (24 January) by highlighting its commitment to giving all children and young people in the county access to high-quality education and learning opportunities so they can thrive and reach their potential.

Warwickshire County Council is dedicated to creating a Child Friendly Warwickshire that nurtures a generation of happy, healthy, and independent children and young people. The goal is to help them reach their full potential, supported by outstanding education provision at all levels. Warwickshire’s Education in numbers

The county is home to 251 schools , educating 90,563 children and young people : 483 in maintained nurseries 47,417 in primary schools 39,298 in secondary schools 1,595 in all-through schools 1,770 in special schools

, educating : 94% of primary schools and 87% of secondary schools in Warwickshire were rated good or outstanding by Ofsted as of August 2024, both above national averages (93% and 86%, respectively).

and in Warwickshire were rated good or outstanding by Ofsted as of August 2024, both above national averages (93% and 86%, respectively). At GCSE level, 49% of Warwickshire pupils achieved a grade 5 or higher in English and maths, outperforming the national average of 46% and the West Midlands average of 42%.

achieved a grade 5 or higher in English and maths, outperforming the national average of 46% and the West Midlands average of 42%. Six new Specialist Resource Provisions (SRP) and expansion of existing provision has offered additional support to enhance educational outcomes for students with SEND.

Introduction of the PINS project has improved engagement between families and schools to better support neurodivergent children and young people.

Cllr Kam Kaur, the county council’s portfolio holder for Education said: “We are fully committed to our child friendly ambitions for the county and providing high quality and varied opportunities for children to learn supports them to be skilled, healthy and happy. I’m immensely proud of the county’s achievements but we are always alert to what more can be done to address inequalities and support disadvantaged children to ensure every child can reach their potential regardless of their background or needs.”

The 2024–2029 Education Strategy outlines the Council’s priorities for the future, focusing on collaboration with schools, multi-agency partners, and local communities to deliver outstanding education and create opportunities for all children and young people. This work is part of Warwickshire’s wider approach to create opportunities which seeks to address inequalities and ensure resources are targeted where they are needed most. For more information about education and learning in Warwickshire, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/education-learning

About the International Day of Education In December 2018, January 24 was established by the United Nations General Assembly as the International Day of Education. This day underscores the importance of education as a fundamental right and a public responsibility. It emphasises the need for inclusive and equitable quality education at all levels to build a more sustainable, inclusive, and peaceful future.