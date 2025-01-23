Domiciliary Care Assistant - Premier Care Midlands

Domiciliary Care Assistant - Premier Care Midlands

 

Employer

Premier Care Midlands

Job title

Domiciliary Care Assistant

Contact name

Ashleigh Ollivant

Contact phone number

07764326041

Contact email address

ashleigh.ollivant@premiercaremids.co.uk

Sector

Healthcare

 

Location

Where is the job based?

Coventry

Job address

46 Holbrook Lane 
Coventry
CV6 4AB

Is public transport available?

Yes

 

 

Job summary

Looking for dedicated carers to offer domiciliary care to our customers across various postcodes within the Coventry area. This is your chance to be a key worker and really make a difference to vulnerable people enabling them to live comfortably in their own homes. This is a rewarding career where you can really make a difference to the lives of others.

Job type

Permanent

Job start date

Immediately

Total hours per week

30+

Working pattern and days

Full Time available - No experience necessary.

Must be able to work weekends.

Rate of pay

£11.44 - £11.74 per hour (drivers will also be paid milage)

Skills needed

You will need to be caring, compassionate and happy to work with adults and children in the local community. You mus be Flexible and willing to learn key skills and behaviours to fulfil this role.

How to apply

Please apply via attached link below.

Application website address

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=hbkCvEG9gEytaCW8rOqijYiWQu3cEF9FiaZFIYQ18j5UNFZMWThLM1ZMTlNYWVk3WktVSDFYU01POS4u&origin=Invitation&channel=0

Interview booking required?

Yes

Is this a Disability Confident employer?

Yes

 

Published: 23rd January 2025

