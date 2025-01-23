Domiciliary Care Assistant - Premier Care Midlands
|
Employer
|
Premier Care Midlands
|
Job title
|
Domiciliary Care Assistant
|
Contact name
|
Ashleigh Ollivant
|
Contact phone number
|
07764326041
|
Contact email address
|
Sector
|
Healthcare
|
Location
|
Where is the job based?
|
Coventry
|
Job address
|
46 Holbrook Lane
|
Is public transport available?
|
Yes
|
|
Job summary
|
Looking for dedicated carers to offer domiciliary care to our customers across various postcodes within the Coventry area. This is your chance to be a key worker and really make a difference to vulnerable people enabling them to live comfortably in their own homes. This is a rewarding career where you can really make a difference to the lives of others.
|
Job type
|
Permanent
|
Job start date
|
Immediately
|
Total hours per week
|
30+
|
Working pattern and days
|
Full Time available - No experience necessary.
Must be able to work weekends.
|
Rate of pay
|
£11.44 - £11.74 per hour (drivers will also be paid milage)
|
Skills needed
|
You will need to be caring, compassionate and happy to work with adults and children in the local community. You mus be Flexible and willing to learn key skills and behaviours to fulfil this role.
|
How to apply
|
Please apply via attached link below.
|
Application website address
|
https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=hbkCvEG9gEytaCW8rOqijYiWQu3cEF9FiaZFIYQ18j5UNFZMWThLM1ZMTlNYWVk3WktVSDFYU01POS4u&origin=Invitation&channel=0
|
Interview booking required?
|
Yes
|
Is this a Disability Confident employer?
|
Yes