Care Staff (Multiple Roles) - First Care GB

'Care Staff are at the absolute heart of what we do, delivering frontline care within our Care at Home service.'

The Role includes caring for vulnerable clients (Both Male and Female) within their homes including tasks but not limited to; Assistance with personal care and showering, Medication Administration, Social visits, Light Cleaning, Preparation of light Meals, Interaction with clients and enabling a better way of life for our clients.

DUE TO EXPANSION we have vacancies in the following areas:

Bedworth and Nuneaton Dom care

As one of our valuable Care Assistants you can expect:

Competitive Rates of Pay

Flexible Working Hours (full and part time available)

Pension Scheme

Holiday Pay

Free Uniform-

Mobile Phone Allowance

Mileage Allowance

Full and recognised training/qualifications

Full PPE

Hours of work for Dom Care: 07:00 - 14:30 and 15:30- 22:30. We need flexibility on both shifts. Candidates are expected to work alternate weekends.

It is essential that you have a FULL DRIVING LICENSE and access to your own vehicle. To be considered for this exciting opportunity, please apply by calling 02475092400