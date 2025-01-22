Warwickshire patisserie business sets sights on growth after receiving business support

The Pinwheel Patisserie, which is run by pastry chef Keira Roe, has just enjoyed its best year on record selling everything from...

...cakes to quiches to a range of retail and hospitality businesses across the region – from farm shops through to Compton Verney.

The company, which is based at Chesterton Fields Farm off the Fosse Way and employs six people, has seen a positive rise since tapping into support through the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and Stratford on Avon District Council.

Keira, who set up five years ago with her mum and business partner Trixie Roe, received help through the Business Resilience and Growth programme, which forms part of the Business Growth Warwickshire programme. It is delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils.

She received one-to-one help from business adviser Saffron Medway and it has helped to shape the business’s marketing activities as well as financial planning.

It has led to a growth in the Pinwheel Patisserie’s regular client-base to around 25 cafes and outlets across Warwickshire and the wider region as well as an increase in contracts for events.

The patisserie is now making more than 3,500 products a week, which is also having a positive knock-on effect with the regional economy as it buys around 90 dozen eggs and 100 kg of flour from local suppliers.

The team also made well over 1,000 mince pies in the run-up to Christmas.

Now, Keira is looking ahead to a positive 2025 with plans to stage baking classes at venues that sell her cakes and pastries. She also has an eye on opening a shop to sell direct to the public.

Keira said the growth has all been made possible by the support she received.

She said: “Working with Saffron has made me think differently about the business and has helped us to develop so many new ideas to move forward in a positive way.

“I received help through the Chamber during Covid and so got back in touch to see if there was any support I could access because I wasn’t sure what to do next.

“It’s the best phone call I could have made because the support has been invaluable and has really given me the confidence to take the business to the next level.

“For example, Saffron has encouraged me to set aside time for marketing and to plan what I am doing. I’ve made sure I’ve stuck to this and we are seeing the benefits of that.

“Now, we’ve got some really exciting plans for 2025 and we can see a real opportunity for growth.”

Saffron said Keira had embraced the support and was reaping the rewards for that.

She said: “It has been great to see the impact the help has had. Keira is an amazing pastry chef and has developed a great team around her and everyone who sees and tastes their products come back wanting more.

“The support we offered helped the business to focus on areas such as marketing and finance which are crucial when you are looking to grow. Keira took everything on board and has stuck to it, which has led to growth already with the potential for more in the future.”

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Business Growth Warwickshire supports businesses with bespoke guidance and information to help them reach their goals.

“It is great to see the impact of the support provided to Pinwheel Patisserie. Following the one-to-one support Kiera has developed marketing plans allowing her to generate new ideas and business opportunities to create continued business growth.”

Cllr George Cowcher, Deputy Leader of Stratford on Avon District Council and Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, said: “Great to see another successful company developing in Stratford District. Their products are excellent, and I have sampled them at Compton Verney”.

The Business, Resilience and Growth Programme is part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (via Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils) and Warwickshire County Council. To find out more about business support programmes available and your businesses eligibility please contact Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747 or visit the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub website.