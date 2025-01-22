Make fire safety a priority this new year

​​​​​​​Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, as part of the Fire Kills campaign, is asking people to make sure they fit smoke alarms on every level of their home and to test them regularly.

Many people see January as an opportunity for a fresh start, and fire safety should be top of the list. This month Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is encouraging everyone to make sure they have enough smoke alarms in the home and that they work. It only takes a few seconds and could save lives.

For this reason, the Fire Kills campaign and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are encouraging people in Warwickshire to have a think about the smoke alarms in their home.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety, said: “We must all make sure that we have enough smoke alarms to cover our homes and test them regularly, at least once a month.

“If you don’t have enough or they’re not in the right place, you might not be alerted in time. You should have at least one smoke alarm on each level of your home, ideally placed on the ceiling in hallways or landings. Placing them next to sleeping areas and in rooms where electrical items are present can also give you another means of warning.

“No matter how many smoke alarms you have, you should test them on a regular basis to make sure they are working properly. In the event of fire, having working smoke alarms gives you time to get out, stay out and call 999.”

To keep people safe, here are some top smoke alarm tips from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue:

Test smoke alarms regularly, at least once a month

Make sure smoke alarms are fitted on every level of the home

Whatever happens, never remove the batteries in smoke alarms unless replacing them. Some require new batteries every year.

Plan and practise an escape route and make sure that everyone in your home knows it

In the event of a fire, get out, stay out and call 999

Test smoke alarms for those people who are unable to test their own

For more advice on fitting or maintaining smoke alarms in your home, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/smokealarms.

More home fire safety tips can be found at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home.