Warwickshire foster carers recognised in New Year’s Honours list 2025

Safeena and Kasim, two of Warwickshire County Council Fostering’s exceptional foster carers, have been awarded Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) in the New Year’s Honours List for their services to fostering.

Safeena and Kasim’s fostering journey began 16 years ago when their own children left home. With a spare room and the desire to share their love and experience, they decided to open their home to children in need, particularly those seeking asylum from war-torn countries.

“We both understood the traumas that these young people had suffered,” said Safeena. “Kasim is from Afghanistan, and we both knew the importance of providing a safe and loving space for them to heal.”

Over the years, Safeena and Kasim have fostered children from various backgrounds, including Afghanistan, Sudan, England, Egypt, Vietnam, Iraq, Iran, Kurdistan, Syria, and Somalia. Despite language barriers, they have built strong connections with each child, going above and beyond the couple researched the countries that the children joining them were from and learned about the various cultures, food and religion.

“We believe that compassion, love, communication, time, trust, and inclusion are key,” said Kasim. “Our goal is to help each young person feel comfortable, safe, and empowered to become independent. Alongside amazing support from Warwickshire children’s services, we were able to do just that.”

Safeena and Kasim have not only fostered children but have also created a lasting family network. They have watched their foster children grow, learn, and build their own families, with some even returning with their spouses and children for Christmas celebrations.

“This is not a job; it’s an honour and a privilege to be part of their lives,” added Safeena.

In recognition of their dedication and love, Safeena and Kasim were surprised and humbled to receive the BEM.

“This is an incredible reward for doing something we feel is natural,” said Kasim. “We are excited to receive our medals and attend the Royal Garden Party.”

Cllr Sue Markham, Cabinet Member for Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council, commented: “Safeena and Kasim are truly inspirational foster carers. Their dedication, compassion, and cultural sensitivity have made a profound difference in the lives of countless children. We are incredibly proud of their achievements and delighted that they have been recognised with this prestigious honour.”

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to Safeena and Kasim on becoming Medallists of the Order of the British Empire for their services to foster care. This honour is awarded to recipients who contribute in extraordinary ways to society, community, or their area of work, and I am delighted to see them gain this well-deserved national recognition”.

Could you make a difference to the life of a child?

Warwickshire is in need of more foster carers. If you have a spare bedroom, the love, compassion, and commitment to provide a safe and nurturing home for a child in need, we would love to hear from you.

Join us online at our next information event, book your free space here https://fostering.warwickshire.gov.uk/events

Discover the answers to all your questions. Visit our website to learn more https://fostering.warwickshire.gov.uk/

Together, we can change the lives of children in Warwickshire.