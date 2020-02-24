Bus service affected by closure of Welsh Road, Cubbington – 9th – 13th March 2020

Welsh Road Cubbington is due to be closed from 9 – 13 March 2020 from 09:30 – 15:30 each day.

During the closure, Stagecoach service 664 will be unable to serve the stop on Windmill Hill, Cubbington, or stops in Offchurch.

Arrangements for passengers in Cubbington

Passengers who would normally board on Windmill Hill, Cubbington, will need to make their way to the stops located on Rugby Road. If heading toward Weston under Wetherley, the bus will stop directly opposite the stop on the Leamington bound side.

Arrangements for passengers in Offchurch

Passengers who would normally use the service to travel to or from Offchurch should make arrangements with a local taxi company and your fare will be reimbursed in line with the Terms and Conditions below.

Terms and Conditions

Reimbursement will only be paid for journeys between the above dates, between Offchurch and anywhere else that the no 664 bus serves, during the times of the closure as indicated, and in line with the times that the bus normally operates only and any return journey under the same conditions. A receipt MUST be obtained from the Taxi company for the journey and sent to:

Passenger Transport Dept, Transport Operations, Warwickshire County Council, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, Warwickshire. CV34 4SX. Please include your name, address, contact telephone number and your bank details (bank name, sort code and account no).

Please mark the envelope CONFIDENTIAL. Reimbursements will be paid via bank transfer as soon as possible. No reimbursement will be paid without an official receipt from a licenced Taxi company. Warwickshire County Council cannot be held responsible for any items lost in the post.

Details of Taxi companies can be obtained from the Transport Operations Dept on 01926 412929 (opt 2 from the menu), via email on [email protected] or via Twitter or Facebook @wccbusservices.

Apologies for any inconvenience.