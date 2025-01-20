Care Staff - Angels Healthcare Ltd.

Are you interested in working as part of a well motivated team, providing care to people in the community?

Candidates must be reliable, trustworthy and have the passion to help others, giving person centred care.

Angels Healthcare Offer:

- Good competitive rates of pay starting from £12.10/£18.00 per hour.

-Mileage Allowance

- Free company uniform

- Mobile Phone for work usage

- Full training

- Flexible working hours

- Care first certificate within first 3 months

- Career Progression

- All levels of health and social care qualifications accepted

- Paid Holidays

- Contract offered after 3 month probation period

- Employee of the month

- Car driver essential

Angels Healthcare are looking for care staff to work in the following local areas:

Chelmsley Wood

Marston Green

Castle Bromwich

Smiths Wood

Water Orton

Coleshill

We have contracts in the Solihull, Birmingham & Warwickshire areas.

If you are looking to make a difference to somebodys day to day living needs & help them remain independent in their own homes then please contact our team on 0121 770 7755 or visit or website at Angels Healthcare - Career in care | Personal house work