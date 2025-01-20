Care Staff - Angels Healthcare Ltd.

Are you interested in working as part of a well motivated team, providing care to people in the community?

Candidates must be reliable, trustworthy and have the passion to help others, giving person centred care.

Angels Healthcare Offer:

- Good competitive rates of pay starting from £12.10/£18.00 per hour. 

-Mileage Allowance

- Free company uniform

- Mobile Phone for work usage 

- Full training 

- Flexible working hours 

- Care first certificate within first 3 months

- Career Progression

- All levels of health and social care qualifications accepted

- Paid Holidays 

- Contract offered after 3 month probation period 

- Employee of the month 

- Car driver essential 

Angels Healthcare are looking for care staff to work in the following local areas:

  • Chelmsley Wood
  • Marston Green 
  • Castle Bromwich
  • Smiths Wood
  • Water Orton
  • Coleshill

We have contracts in the Solihull, Birmingham & Warwickshire areas. 

If you are looking to make a difference to somebodys day to day living needs & help them remain independent in their own homes then please contact our team on 0121 770 7755 or visit or website at Angels Healthcare - Career in care | Personal house work

Published: 20th January 2025

