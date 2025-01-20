Care Staff - Angels Healthcare Ltd.
Are you interested in working as part of a well motivated team, providing care to people in the community?
Candidates must be reliable, trustworthy and have the passion to help others, giving person centred care.
Angels Healthcare Offer:
- Good competitive rates of pay starting from £12.10/£18.00 per hour.
-Mileage Allowance
- Free company uniform
- Mobile Phone for work usage
- Full training
- Flexible working hours
- Care first certificate within first 3 months
- Career Progression
- All levels of health and social care qualifications accepted
- Paid Holidays
- Contract offered after 3 month probation period
- Employee of the month
- Car driver essential
Angels Healthcare are looking for care staff to work in the following local areas:
- Chelmsley Wood
- Marston Green
- Castle Bromwich
- Smiths Wood
- Water Orton
- Coleshill
We have contracts in the Solihull, Birmingham & Warwickshire areas.
If you are looking to make a difference to somebodys day to day living needs & help them remain independent in their own homes then please contact our team on 0121 770 7755 or visit or website at Angels Healthcare - Career in care | Personal house work