The Care Champions Programme is back!

The Care Champion programme was placed on hold in May 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ongoing outbreaks, and concerns about infection prevention. WCC are looking to relaunch this programme and get Warwickshire service providers on board again.

The Care Champions programme is a way for Warwickshire service providers to promote the ways they give good care and get independent feedback to help them improve.

The Care Champions are supported by a WCC officer to visit care services and talk to customers, family, and staff members to get a sense of what the service is like. They give feedback to the manager of the service about what is good and what could be better.

Care Champions are volunteers and experts by experience who know what it’s like to use care services. They might be someone who uses services at the moment; someone who has used services in the past; or a carer for / someone who supports someone else who uses a service.

What support do service providers get to take part in Care Champions?

The WCC officer will work with you to plan the visits so they work well for everybody. This will include agreeing in advance the best times for the visit, what sorts of activities the Care Champions might observe and how they will interact with people using the service.

When you sign up for the Care Champions programme, we send you a Welcome Pack which outlines everything you need to know.

You will get a written copy of the volunteers’ feedback to help you to reflect on their observations and plan any actions you want to take.

How do I get involved?

To get involved and welcome a Care Champion into your service contact Sharon Taylor in the Quality Assurance Team on 01926 742266 or 07880 446541 or email carechampions@warwickshire.gov.uk