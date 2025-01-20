New video launched to refresh Warwickshire drivers’ knowledge of the Highway Code

Warwickshire County Council is pleased to announce the launch of a new video designed to refresh the knowledge of experienced drivers on the updated Highway Code.

This video initiative – created by Co-Pilot and RoadSafe and voiced by well-known actor Martin Clunes – aims to improve road safety for all users by ensuring drivers are aware of and adhere to the latest rules and best practices on Warwickshire’s roads.

The video, targeted at drivers with three or more years of independent driving experience (approximately 25 years and older), will cover key areas such as:

Pedestrian and cyclist priority at junctions: Understanding the hierarchy of road users and giving way to more vulnerable road users.

The hierarchy of road users: Recognizing and respecting the priorities of different road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders, and motorcyclists.

Cyclist riding positions: Understanding and respecting the legal and safe riding positions of cyclists.

Overtaking vulnerable road users: Learning safe and considerate overtaking techniques for pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders, and motorcyclists.

“Road safety is a top priority for Warwickshire County Council,” said Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning. “This new video provides an accessible and engaging way for experienced drivers to refresh their knowledge of the Highway Code and improve their road safety awareness. By understanding and respecting the rules of the road, we can all contribute to creating safer roads for everyone.”

The video will be available to view online on the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership website and social media channels over the coming months.

You can watch the video here:

More information about road safety in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsafety

Find out more about the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership: https://warksroadsafety.org/

