Register your old and new appliances to stay up to date with the latest safety information

The 20th-26th January is Register My Appliance week.

Each year in January, a nationwide campaign gets underway that encourages people to register their appliances allowing them to get up to date safety information, such as product recalls. Most brands allow you to register older models and second hand bought items too.

The cost-of-living crisis is driving more people to consider buying second-hand large domestic appliances, but only one in five (20%) take the simple safety step of registering that appliance with the manufacturer before installing it, a recent survey by the Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances (AMDEA) revealed.

Faulty white goods and household appliances can cause electrical fires which can pose a risk to life, so Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is supporting the campaign next week to remind householders to register appliances with the manufacturer, whether they be small or large, bought, adopted, or inherited.

While recalls on home appliances are rare, issues with the equipment can develop over time and a simple, free in-home adjustment by a qualified engineer can ensure a longer and safer life for machines.

AMDEA’s Register My Appliance portal offers online access to more than 70 leading brands, with most accepting registration of both new and older appliances.

The AMDEA survey also revealed that over a quarter of adults had already purchased a second-hand large appliance in the past and half of adults would consider it in the future. When it comes to older appliances, over half of adults (59%) are unaware that they can still register a machine even if they never had, or no longer have, the receipt.

In most cases, all that is needed for registration is information about the model and serial number.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Andy Crump said: “With many people purchasing appliances second-hand, it is important that people take advantage of this brilliant scheme from AMDEA. If you want your appliances to continue to work safely for as long as possible, it makes sense to get them registered via the online portal.

“It is free to register and doing so means you will be the first to know if a safety repair is ever needed. The registration process is quick and easy to do, and it is with the peace of mind you will feel afterwards. “

To find out more about Register My Appliance Week 2025 and how you can register your household appliances, visit: https://www.registermyappliance.org.uk

For more information on fire safety in the home, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.