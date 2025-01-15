Kickstart your 2025 fishing adventure with an annual permit for Kingsbury Water Park fishery

Anglers are invited to purchase coarse and specimen day permits and join the waitlist for specimen night permits for the 2025/2026 season at Kingsbury Water Park Fishery.

Valid from 1st April 2025 to 31st March 2026, night permits are priced at £495 with a £20 discount for current annual permit holders looking to renew. The permit covers night fishing on Canal and Broomey Croft Pool, alongside day fishing on all fishing pools and the River Tame stretch (in season).

The new permits enable anglers to fish for up to three nights in a row (previously two), meaning day fishing is available for permit holders 365 days of the year, and night fishing up to 273 nights, representing excellent value. A year’s parking is also included. Anglers can join the wait list by emailing parkrangers@warwickshire.gov.uk with their name and contact details.

Annual day fishing permits are available to purchase now by bringing two passport sized photos and your rod licence number to the visitor centre during its opening hours:

Coarse permit (covering Bodymoor Heath Water, Cliff Pool South and Mill, Willows, Swann, Causeway, Heron, Kingfisher and Gibsons Pools, plus the River Tame section.) Costs £99 or £77 for concessions.

Specimen Carp permit (covering Pine Pool plus all waters included with the coarse permit). Costs £165 (no concessions).

The annual permits provide a tempting offer for anglers looking for a varied fishing experience at a natural fishery in a beautiful, serene setting. Carp have been recorded up to 37lb for Broomey, while the largest catch so far for Canal stands at an impressive 44lb, caught in April 2024. There is also mixed daytime coarse fishing to be enjoyed on a choice of smaller, secluded lakes and pools spread across the site.

Or those looking for an extra challenge might try their luck for an elusive Grayling, caught last season by local angler Keith on the River Tame stretch covered by the fishery. The sought after catch was heralded as an excellent sign for the river’s water quality following extensive efforts for improvement in collaboration with partners. 2025 permit holders can fish the river from 15 June onwards (in line with the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act (1975)).

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Culture and Climate at Warwickshire County Council, commented: “Kingsbury Water Park Fishery offers a stunning choice of varied lakes and pools, with over 125 acres of water to explore. By purchasing an annual permit, anglers can enjoy excellent value for money for a year’s worth of varied fishing and the myriad of wellbeing benefits this brings.”

Find out more via the Kingsbury Water Park Fishery website: https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/annualfishingpermit.

Pike from Pine Pool

Grayling caught on the River Tame, 2024