Warwickshire residents urged to take up flu vaccination as cases rise week-by-week

The UK is seeing unprecedented numbers of people of all ages diagnosed with the flu. Latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that flu is now circulating at high levels.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and NHS partners are therefore urging eligible residents across the county to take up the flu vaccination with their GP or local pharmacy. For those who haven’t yet had the vaccine, there’s still plenty of time to take up the opportunity to protect against the most common type of flu viruses. People may still get the flu after getting vaccinated, but it’s likely to be milder and not last as long, reducing the likelihood of hospitalisation for those at a higher risk.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “As we know, cases of flu are rising. The best defence against the infection is the vaccination, which provides the best protection for those who are vulnerable or have underlying health conditions. Older people and young children are more susceptible and most likely to need hospitalisation should their symptoms worsen. If you think you might be eligible for the vaccination, please do speak to your GP or local pharmacy today so that you can stay as well as possible and out of hospital over the winter months.”

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health said: “The rates of flu in Warwickshire along with the numbers of people who are not vaccinated and who now have flu, is very concerning. The best way to protect yourself and others is to have the vaccination either from your GP or a local pharmacist. The vaccination will help you stay healthy throughout the remaining winter months whilst protecting those who are vulnerable and dependent on you.”

The following list highlights how each age group can access the flu vaccination.

Children

For children aged 2 (who have turned 2 before 1 September 2024, 3-year-olds) please contact your GP, if they haven’t already had the vaccine. Primary school and secondary school children are eligible for a vaccine via the School Age Immunisation Service (SAIS). If you did not return a form or have changed your mind, please contact your GP. For more information, please go to https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/flu/

2. Adults (including unpaid carers)

You can get the free NHS flu vaccine if you:

are aged 65 or over (including those who will be 65 by 31 March 2025)

have certain long-term health conditions

are pregnant

live in a care home

are the main carer for an older or disabled person, or receive a carer's allowance

live with someone who has a weakened immune system

If you’re eligible for an NHS flu jab it will be free from your GP. If you’re not eligible, you can still pay to get the vaccine at a local pharmacy. To find out more go to https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/keep-warm-keep-well/

3.Adult Social Care and NHS workers

If you work in the NHS or Adult Social Care, please protect yourself and the most vulnerable by booking your free flu vaccination. Please speak to your GP or go to your local pharmacy. To find your nearest pharmacy go to https://www.nhs.uk/vaccinations/flu-vaccine/ Please take your work ID with you.

To access your local pharmacy please go to https://www.england.nhs.uk/primary-care/pharmacy/pharmacy-services/pharmacy-first/

If you are not sure if you or someone you know is showing symptoms of flu, please look out for the following:

a sudden high temperature

an aching body

feeling tired or exhausted

a dry cough

a sore throat

a headache

difficulty sleeping

loss of appetite

diarrhoea or tummy pain

feeling sick and being sick

If you have been diagnosed with the flu by your GP or a Pharmacist, please limit your contact with others, especially those who are vulnerable. Coughing and sneezing into a disposable tissue and washing hands regularly with warm water and hand soap can reduce the spread of flu.

Please wait for 48 hours after your flu symptoms have stopped before:

Going back to work or school

Preparing food for others

Visiting hospitals or care homes

For more information about flu please go to https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/flu/