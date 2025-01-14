Warwickshire Registration Service is ready to discuss your ceremony plans at The National Wedding Fayre

Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Service is exhibiting at The National Wedding Fayre this weekend, with the team ready to meet and help couples to plan their special occasions.

The National Wedding Fayre is taking place on the 18 and 19 January 2025, 10am – 3:30pm, at the NAEC Stoneleigh in Coventry with over 135 exhibitors, live performances, fashion shows, a VIP Lounge and free parking.

Warwickshire Registration Services will be exhibiting at the Ceremonies in Warwickshire stand, providing plenty of useful information to help customers get started with planning their special day, from discussing venue options to finding out about the legal preliminaries.

Ceremonies in Warwickshire can take place at a variety of beautiful locations across the county, and the team will be able to talk through these options with attendees at the event. There's also a great venue directory on the Ceremonies in Warwickshire website that showcases all of the Warwickshire registration office ceremony rooms and licensed venues, from grand castles, manors, and country houses to splendid hotels, museums, and theatres.

Warwickshire Registration Service are a friendly, experienced team that are more than happy to assist customers with planning their ceremony. For example, they can issue documents, where required, for people who are getting married abroad, or where a ceremony is to take place in a religious building, a Church in England or a Church in Wales.

The team also guide couples with understanding the process of giving notice, including any legalities or documentation, and are transparent about the fees for booking each type of ceremony and location to help customers with choosing the perfect setting for their special occasion.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“The National Wedding Fayre is a great opportunity for couples to meet our wonderfully welcoming Registration Services team. They provide an exceptional personal service to deliver ceremony experiences across the county that people can cherish forever, and they will be delighted to meet you and help answer any questions about your special day at the fayre”.

To contact Registration Services to discuss a new or existing ceremony in Warwickshire, visit the Ceremonies in Warwickshire website or email registration@warwickshire.gov.uk