Update on Birmingham Road A3400 - January 2025

Work on phase 2 of the Birmingham Road improvements scheme is progressing but Warwickshire County Council is having to give advanced notice of traffic management being kept in place from 390 Birmingham Rd to Buckingham Way.

Grass from the footway has been removed and the area stoned ready for surfacing, but contractors have advised that the extremely low temperature and wind make laying the tarmac a risk.

As a consequence, the planned lifting of the traffic management will now be likely to happen on Wednesday next week if the temperatures rise, as expected, and work on the surfacing can take place. Pedestrians are being directed into a fenced off section of the road while the works are ongoing.

Other works have been completed in recent days, as well as the preparation of the footway, including the installation of the drainage kerbs along that stretch of road, providing additional protection from the effects of excessive surface water.

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Warwickshire County Councillor for Stratford North, said: “It has been pleasing to see so much progress since work was resumed after the holiday but the extreme nature of the weather conditions and other environmental factors have meant that we have to pause the tarmacking until things warm up slightly. As a consequence, the traffic management will need to stay in place for a few days longer than we had hoped.

“We know this is extremely inconvenient for residents and we thank them for their patience. All we can do, while we wait for less extreme conditions, is to keep everyone safe and informed. Be assured that we will lift traffic management as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

