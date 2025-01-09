Over 2000 residents supported to improve their maths skills through Multiply 

Since launching in 2022, over 2,000 Warwickshire residents have been supported to improve their numeracy skills through Multiply.

Warwickshire County Council’s Multiply programme aims to support adults who do not have a GCSE grade C or equivalent in maths to boost their confidence and ability to use maths and numbers effectively in daily life, at home and at work.

Ewan, a local resident, wanted to find out if there were ways in which he could save money on his monthly outgoings and took part in a Multiply Cost of Living Support Workshop delivered by Coventry & Warwickshire CDA at the Packmores Community Centre in Warwick.

“The workshops were friendly and informal along with being really informative,” said Ewan. “It didn’t really feel like learning. The general atmosphere was good humoured and everyone had a chance to ask questions and share their tips too. I felt like I learned something each week.

“I have implemented some of the tips and saved money. Being able to take all the handouts home and look at them in my own time really helped with managing my finances. I now check online much more regularly to look for deals and lower tarrifs. I wouldn’t have realised how much was out there without the workshops.

“All in all, it was really enjoyable and made me feel like I wasn’t alone in worrying about the cost of living.”

Warwickshire County Council’s Multiply programme is delivered by a range of partners across the county. Now in its third year, Multiply is due to close at end of March 2025 but there is still time to access the life-changing opportunities delivered by the council’s partners who run courses throughout the county.

Councillor Martin Watson, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy, said, “I am delighted that the Multiply programme has proved so successful and has already helped more than 2,000 people across Warwickshire to become more informed and confident about applying numeracy skills in their daily lives.

“We are very pleased to work with our partners across the county to address local numeracy needs and make sure that, if adults have barriers to getting on and prospering in the workplace, we can help to overcome them. I would like to thank all our partners delivering the programme in the county for their excellent impact on so many people.”

To find out more about the Multiply programme and the range of free courses available, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/multiply

For more information and advice on cost-of-living support in Warwickshire visit: www.costoflivingwarwickshire.co.uk/

The Multiply programme is available across Warwickshire to support adults (aged 19+) who do not currently have a GCSE grade C/4 or equivalent in maths.

The Multiply programme is part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is funded by investment from the Department of Education.