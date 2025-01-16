Traffic Calming Measures, Ullenhall Lane, Ullenhall, Stratford-Upon-Avon

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce a raised hump feature on Ullenhall Lane, Ullenhall in the position indicated on the public notice linked below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Objections and Representations

Any objections or representations to the proposal, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Graham Stanley, Communities, Shire Hall Post Room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to grahamstanley@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information, and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 7 February 2025.