Support Worker - P3

JOB DESCRIPTION
POST: Support Worker
LOCATION: Warwickshire- Nuneaton or Rugby
WORK BASE: Hostel Based
SALARY: £ TBC
RESPONSIBLE TO: Service Manager/ service Coordinator
DBS CHECK: This post is subject to Adult and Child Workforce Regulations
Please contact Dawn Compton on 07759129968 for any further information – Alternatively please send a copy of your CV to dawn.compton@p3charity.org
JOB PURPOSE:
To improve the lives of young people, accessing our 24-hour accommodation related support service in Warwickshire.
Delivering a high-quality direct support service to individuals or a group of individuals that includes being a point of contact with referring agents and partnership agencies to ensure effective collaboration for individual support needs and working in conjunction with the team and the service manager.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
DELIVERING SERVICE
- To provide support and advice to young people, working with others to provide opportunities for people to improve their quality of life, develop their skills and make decisions about their future.
- Supporting people to stay safe and reduce harm.
- Working alongside partner agencies to assist in a person’s support, identifying where referrals may be appropriate.
- Supporting people to build on their own resilience through strength-based support and consulting and involving people in their own support plans.
- Develop detailed and clear strength-based assessments, support plans and safety management plans.
- The worker will act as a ‘Keyworker’ to a group of people.
- A willingness to work flexibly.
- Act as the liaison or key point of contact for all agencies involved to ensure support is coordinated and in line with the goals as set out in the individual’s support plan.
- Work within P3's policies and style of operation - this will include tasks and day to day decision making relating to:
- Providing general practical and emotional support to promote independence and recovery.
- Responding appropriately to challenging behaviour to promote the well-being of people we support and staff.
- Improving outcomes around people sustaining more permanent tenancies by increasing tenancy skills.
- To undertake training e.g. through attendance at formal courses.
- Providing an effective and responsive supportive service.
- Ensure each person being supported has bespoke an 8-point young person star that is reviewed with them in line with contract requirements to identify achievements, strengths and areas to focus support.
- Participate in assessing and reviewing future housing and support needs, and in identifying and coordinating internal and external services and referrals in response to these.
- Keep appropriate records of interventions with people we support and inform other colleagues and the service manager of relevant issues.
- Provide advice and assistance to people we support on personal budgeting, money management and claims for welfare benefits.
- To ensure peoples accommodation is safe, secure and well maintained, utilising internal / external property teams and contractors.
- To carry out housing management tasks including reporting repairs, health and safety checks, risk assessments and dealing with disputes between young people.
- Assisting the P3 Property and Maintenance teams with property inspections as and when required.
- Monitoring and ensuring the prompt notification of vacancies, preparation of empty units, and investigation of possible abandonments, so that voids are minimised.
- Monitoring and assisting people to manage their rental accounts and/or collection of personal charge / rent.
- Take an active approach to People Shaping P3. Encouraging the people we work alongside to be involved in the development and operation of the service, facilitating appropriate consultation and participation.
- Raise awareness of P3 services with relevant external agencies and in the community, including an active approach to marketing and communications requests and promote involvement within the team.
- Share responsibility for the effective use of information systems and procedures regarding people we support and other records, e.g. finance and colleague communications.
- Support the service manager in the collation of information for the purposes of reporting outcomes to service commissioners.
TEAM WORK
- Work alongside the team to identify the level of need people require and adapt support accordingly.
- Be a member of the team working to provide a positive, safe, sound and supportive environment in line with P3’s culture and values and challenging any behaviour that does not meet our expectations.
- Participate, with colleagues, in providing a broad range of activities and services considering EDI.
- Attend and participate in P3 events and conferences as required.
QUALITY
- Deal with complaints in accordance with P3's agreed procedures.
- Ensure service meets the quality agenda as set out by commissioners and any frameworks in place, continually striving to improve service delivery.
- Share responsibility for good health and safety practices, including participating in fire drills and risk assessments, reporting to line-management any matters of concern and attend health and safety training.
- Ensure effective liaison with the Health and Safety Officer wherever necessary.
- Actively seek out feedback from people we work alongside regarding service delivery, and implement a ‘you said, we did’ approach
DEVELOPMENT
- Undertake the Colleague Induction Programme, and assist, as requested, in the induction and training of new staff, students and volunteers.
- Participate in colleague meetings, supervision meetings, training, team development sessions and other meetings as required, reporting back to the team as appropriate.
- Undertake development and training activities as necessary and appropriate to the role.
DELIVERING EQUALITY
- Foster the equality, diversity and rights of others by ensuring people are respected and valued as individuals.
- Promote the rights and needs of people who use P3 services in the community.
- Work within the framework of P3’s equality and diversity policy at all times.
OTHER
- Undertake such other duties and specialisms, as may be required from time to time to maintain or enhance P3's services.
- Always act with integrity and respect regarding P3 Charity and be a positive P3 representative when conducting self and interacting with partner agencies
- The employee may on occasions, and in necessary circumstances, be called upon to undertake work in other locations in order to ensure P3's obligations to people we support are fulfilled.
- Undertake all duties in accordance with all P3 policies and work towards their continuing development and implementation.
- You may be required to transport people you work alongside in your own transport.
P3 - PERSON SPECIFICATION
Support Worker
