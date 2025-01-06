Support Worker - P3

JOB DESCRIPTION

POST: Support Worker

LOCATION: Warwickshire- Nuneaton or Rugby

WORK BASE: Hostel Based

SALARY: £ TBC

RESPONSIBLE TO: Service Manager/ service Coordinator

DBS CHECK: This post is subject to Adult and Child Workforce Regulations

Please contact Dawn Compton on 07759129968 for any further information – Alternatively please send a copy of your CV to dawn.compton@p3charity.org

JOB PURPOSE:

To improve the lives of young people, accessing our 24-hour accommodation related support service in Warwickshire.

Delivering a high-quality direct support service to individuals or a group of individuals that includes being a point of contact with referring agents and partnership agencies to ensure effective collaboration for individual support needs and working in conjunction with the team and the service manager.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

DELIVERING SERVICE

To provide support and advice to young people, working with others to provide opportunities for people to improve their quality of life, develop their skills and make decisions about their future.

Supporting people to stay safe and reduce harm.

Working alongside partner agencies to assist in a person’s support, identifying where referrals may be appropriate.

Supporting people to build on their own resilience through strength-based support and consulting and involving people in their own support plans.

Develop detailed and clear strength-based assessments, support plans and safety management plans.

The worker will act as a ‘Keyworker’ to a group of people.

A willingness to work flexibly.

Act as the liaison or key point of contact for all agencies involved to ensure support is coordinated and in line with the goals as set out in the individual’s support plan.

Work within P3's policies and style of operation - this will include tasks and day to day decision making relating to:

Providing general practical and emotional support to promote independence and recovery.

Responding appropriately to challenging behaviour to promote the well-being of people we support and staff.

Improving outcomes around people sustaining more permanent tenancies by increasing tenancy skills.

To undertake training e.g. through attendance at formal courses.

Providing an effective and responsive supportive service.