Warwickshire Firefighters and Foster Carers recognised in New Year’s Honours List 2025

Warwickshire Firefighters Rachel Streeting and Claire Wooldridge and foster carers Safeena Mohammed and Kasim Sharifi are among eleven extraordinary Warwickshire people recognised in...

the King’s New Year’s Honours list for 2025.

The New Year’s Honours are awarded each year to recipients who have made outstanding contributions to society, community, or their area of work, and this year more than 1,200 people across the UK have been recognised. Individual honours are usually announced twice a year to mark The King’s official birthday, and the New Year’s Honours at the end of December.

The New Year’s Honours recipients for 2025 who live in Warwickshire are:

Knighthoods

The Rt.Hon.Marcus Jones, previously MP for Nuneaton, is knighted for services to political and public service.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Michael Lewis from Solihull; awarded a CBE for his services to energy security and net zero through his role as Chief Executive Officer at Uniper Energy.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Rosemary Collier from Warwick; awarded an OBE for her services to horticultural science and the technologies of pest control, from her role as Professor of Life Sciences at the University of Warwick.

Professor Stephen Strand from Sandown; awarded an OBE for services to equality and to human rights.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Professor Siobhan Quenby from Kenilworth; awarded an MBE for her services to Obstetrics Research in her role at the University of Warwick

Karen Williams from Stratford-upon-Avon; awarded an MBE for services to the community in Warwickshire through her Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer role at Escape Arts.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Safeena Mohammed from Coventry; awarded a BEM for her services to foster care as a Foster Carer for Warwickshire County Council

Kasim Sharifi from Coventry; awarded a BEM for his services to foster care as a Foster Carer for Warwickshire County Council

Barbara Spiby from Rugby; awarded a BEM for her services to early years and childcare in her role as the Manager of Clifton Playgroup in Rugby

Claire Wooldridge from Nuneaton; awarded a BEM for her services to charity as a Warwickshire Fire and Rescue firefighter.

Rachel Streeting, who recently retired from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue, will receive the King’s Fire Service Medal (KFSM) for her work with colleague Claire Wooldridge in raising over £75,000 for the Fire Fighters Charity over recent years.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council and, herself, an OBE, said:

“Congratulations to Warwickshire’s 2025 New Year’s Honours recipients. These are people who help to make Warwickshire the best it can be by supporting our local communities in extraordinary ways. We’re particularly proud to see the fundraising efforts of WFRS firefighters Claire and Rachel nationally recognised, as well as the incredible dedication of foster carers Safeena and Kasim, who provide loving and stable homes for Warwickshire children and young people in care at a time when they need it the most.”

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said:

“These incredible people have used their time to make Warwickshire a better and kinder place, and I am delighted to see them gain this national recognition in 2025’s New Year’s Honours list.

"There are still so many people who go unrecognised for their hard work. If you know any unsung heroes who have made achievements in public life, then please consider nominating them for an honour or award so that they too can get the recognition they deserve.”

Details on how to nominate are available here: www.gov.uk/honours