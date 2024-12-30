Advice for consumers

The Citizens Advice Bureau has launched a new campaign about post Christmas and New Year scams, providing consumers with good advice.

Online shopping scams are one of the key issues reported to the CAB. To help you stay Scam Aware we’re sharing tips on how you can shop safely during the holiday season and what to do if you’ve been scammed. Find out more

Is there a space left under your Christmas tree for a present that didn’t arrive? If you’re worried you’ve been scammed we can help. Be Scam Aware and check our online advice to see what you can do.

Got scammed this Festive Season? You might be able to get your money back. What steps you can take depends on how you paid the scammer - such as by bank or credit card. Find out more on our website.

Shopping online in the January Sales? Before you buy anything, make sure the company’s website is legitimate. Look at their terms and conditions and read reviews from different websites. Online shopping scams can affect anyone. Make sure you know what to look out for and be Scam Aware if you’ve been asked to:

Pay in an unusual way

Transfer money quickly

Give away personal information

Our advice can help.

There are 3 things you need to do if you’ve been scammed when doing your festive shopping:

Protect yourself from further risks

Check if you can get your money back

Report the scam

See our checklist and stay Scam Aware.

Are you familiar with delivery scams? If you’re planning to shop during the January Sales be wary of texts or emails about a parcel that hasn’t arrived. Be Scam Aware and check our advice.

Had a problem with a shop when buying for #Christmas? Our online tool can help you check if you’ve been scammed. Be Scam Aware and head over to our website.

Be Scam Aware and report scams. Don't feel embarrassed – scammers are clever and scams can happen to anyone. Reporting scams can prevent other people from finding themselves in a similar situation. We can help you.