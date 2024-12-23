Ending the year with a fire safety bang

One common cause of incidents around New Years Eve is the use of fireworks and sparklers at home. However, WFRS is asking Warwickshire residents to minimise the risk of injury...

to themselves, their friends and their families, by following some safety guidelines.

The safest way to celebrate with fireworks is to attend a public display, however, if you decide to set off fireworks at home, please follow these guidelines:

Only ever buy fireworks from a legitimate supplier, and make sure they have the CE mark.

Store them in a box until it’s time to set them off

Follow the instructions closely

Position them in an open space well away from any structures.

Ensure children are supervised at all times.

Make sure a responsible adult sets off the fireworks and they have not been drinking alcohol - alcohol and fireworks are not a good combination!

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Our fire and rescue service wants everyone in Warwickshire to be able to enjoy their celebrations safely over the festive period.

“Taking that extra bit of care when dealing with something as potentially dangerous as fireworks can prevent your evening from ending in disaster.”

For more information about celebrating safely, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/celebrate-safely