Support for victim-survivors of Domestic Abuse in Warwickshire this Christmas

The Christmas break is a chance for a reset and time to spend with friends and families, however, for victim-survivors of domestic abuse it can be daunting, especially when living with a perpetrator.

If you are a victim-survivor living in Warwickshire please know that there are local services that can support, you and any dependents you may have.

Domestic abuse doesn’t discriminate and can affect women and men, members of the LGBTQ+ community and older persons. The abuse might not present as physical abuse either. There are many other forms of abuse including: technological, financial, coercive control and sexual abuse.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Community Safety said: “There are Warwickshire services that can help you and any dependents to get the support you need. Regardless of your situation please do make the first step of your support journey by calling or emailing one of the many services in the county that can provide you with the expert advice you need. Please know that you will be listened to and all of the information you share will be heard in confidence.”

Abigail Ampofo, Interim CEO of Refuge, said: “Despite common misconceptions, Christmas does not cause domestic abuse. In reality, domestic abuse happens all year round because of perpetrators who choose to abuse, and their actions alone are to blame – not any external events or circumstances.”

“However, we know that Christmas can be a challenging time for survivors who may be worried about increased financial pressures and the seasonal closures of some support services. We also know that when survivors are at home with family, and potentially with their abuser, it may be more difficult to access support safely. Many survivors also feel pressure to keep their family together at Christmas.”

“We want survivors to know that Refuge is here to support them 24/7, 365 days of the year. This includes our Warwickshire service, which provides dedicated support to women, men and people of all genders and access to refuges so that survivors and their children can safely flee their perpetrators, no matter what time of year it is.”

Refuge’s Warwickshire Helpline is available from Monday – Friday (8:30am – 8:30pm) on 0800 408 1552, excluding bank holidays. For support outside of these hours, the National Domestic Abuse Helpline is available 24/7 on 0808 2000 247 and confidential live chat is accessible online via www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk’

Families, friends and neighbours can provide a great comfort to victim-survivors who are looking to leave their perpetrator. You can help with the following steps:

• Engage with the victim-survivor and reach out to them with help and support. This can include (e.g., food shopping, childcare) as well as giving them space and time to talk to you.

• Together with the victim-survivor, develop a safety plan that includes any dependents (such as children or siblings,) just in case the violence gets worse. This includes keeping phone numbers of neighbours, friends and family who can be called on for help; have accessible important documents, money, a few personal things ready to go if they need to leave immediately; make a plan on how they can exit the house and access help.

• Always help them to be discrete so that their partner or family members do not find out and they can keep safe.

• Collate helpful information with the victim-survivor that includes information on support services, contact numbers for social workers, child protection or nearest police station and shelters.

Detective Chief Inspector Martyn Kendall from Warwickshire Police said: “Domestic offences make up a significant amount of our work throughout the year, but unfortunately at Christmas we do tend to see a rise in incidents.

“With families spending more time together, often people drinking more and with additional pressures at home, tempers can flare and domestic offences can increase. These don’t always only involve couples – but also parents, children and siblings.

“Domestic abuse isn’t always physical violence. It can also be sexual, psychological, or financial. Often those receiving this type of abuse do not realise they are victims.”

"But regardless of the circumstances and the time of year, there is no excuse for this type of behaviour – domestic abuse in any form will not be tolerated.”

"We want victims to know we’re here for you and we will support you. You are not alone. Please reach out to the police or one of the support agencies available - we will do our upmost to protect you and bring the perpetrator to justice.”

“I would also encourage friends and family members who become aware of domestic abuse to please seek advice on how to provide support.”



Please go to www.talk2someone.org.uk for information about local and national services, along with advice and support. If you suspect someone’s life is in danger, please dial 999.