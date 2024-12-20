Warwickshire Flex Learning student overcomes adversity to win young writers' prize

Isla Barrack, a Year 9 student who has worked hard to overcome significant challenges, has achieved national recognition as one of three winners of the 2024 Martha Mills Young Writers' Prize.

Isla Barrack, a Year 9 student who has worked hard to overcome significant challenges with school, has achieved national recognition as one of three winners of the 2024 Martha Mills Young Writers’ Prize.

Isla’s extraordinary talent shone through her entry, which was selected from more than 1,300 submissions by a judging panel that included the acclaimed author, Philip Pullman.

In March 2024, after experiencing autistic burnout, Isla was referred to Warwickshire’s Flex Learning Team where she began a journey of recovery and growth.

Warwickshire’s Flex Learning Team helps children and young people who are unable to access their usual education setting due to ill health. Through a mix of online lessons and face-to-face contact they provide essential support to ensure students continue to receive their education. Alongside this academic support, the team play a pastoral role working with students to nurture their wellbeing and emotional resilience, with the aim of reintegrating them back into school when they feel ready.

Through the Flex Learning Key Stage 3 Creative Writing group, Isla discovered a love for storytelling, producing a series of stunning pieces—including the entry that captured the judges’ attention.

Isla and her family celebrated her success at a special event held in September at the London Review Bookshop. There, she met the parents of Martha Mills, The Guardian editor Merope Mills and editor of the London Review of Books, Paul Laity. Isla received a commemorative pamphlet featuring her work, plus £200 prize money and was delighted to have free run of the book shop to select five titles as part of her prize.

Isla’s mother shared that her daughter is “absolutely delighted” with the recognition. With dedicated support from Warwickshire’s Flex Learning Team, Isla regained her confidence and is working towards getting back to Rugby High School when she is able to do so.

“We are incredibly proud of Isla’s achievement,” said Cllr Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for education at Warwickshire County Council. “The Martha Mills Young Writers’ Prize celebrates the creative talents of young writers and honours the memory of Martha Mills. Isla’s achievement embodies the resilience, creativity, and determination the prize seeks to inspire.

“Her journey reflects the importance of providing tailored support to help young people thrive. Isla’s talent and hard work, combined with the guidance of our Flex Learning Team, are truly inspiring.”

For more information about the Martha Mills Young Writers’ Prize and to read Isla's winning entry, visit the London Review Bookshop blog.