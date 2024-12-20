Stay safe during the festive period

The festive period can be a time of catching up, seeing loved ones, socialising more and going out more frequently.

While it is often a time many people look forward to, Warwickshire County Council is reminding residents of the steps they can take to look after themselves and others over the holidays.

It can be common to consume more alcohol over the festive period, but there are tips to help people reduce how much alcohol they drink on a night out without missing out on the party:

Pace yourself – you don’t need to keep up with everyone else, drink at your own pace and swap alternative alcoholic drinks for water or non-alcoholic alternatives

Include alcohol free days – if you are drinking on a regular basis, try including more alcohol-free days into your week to give your body a rest

Set a budget for social events – giving you a limit to how much you can spend or drink

On nights out people are reminded to take steps to be safe on the streets and in bars, always let someone know where you are, keep a close eye on your drinks and use reputable taxi services.

If you notice someone has had too much alcohol or taken drugs and needs urgent help, call 999 for an ambulance. Tell the crew everything you know. It could save their life.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “Socialising more can be a huge part of the festive period for some people. We want everyone to have fun but there are steps we can take to make sure we’re all keeping ourselves as safe as possible and looking out for the others around us. Following tips to stay hydrated on nights out, letting people know where you’re going and making sure you have a plan to safely get home will help us all to feel a bit better while still having fun.”