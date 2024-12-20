Help us improve pharmacies across Coventry and Warwickshire

Residents of Coventry and Warwickshire are invited to complete a short online survey about their experience of pharmacy services to assess future and current needs in the area.

The survey is being conducted by Coventry City Council and Warwickshire County Council on behalf of their Health & Wellbeing Boards.

The results of the survey will help to create the Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA). The PNA will inform decisions about future changes to pharmaceutical services across Coventry and Warwickshire. The survey results will also help to commission NHS-funded services that can be provided by local community pharmacies. The PNA will also be used by local authorities and Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) when commissioning services to meet local health needs and priorities.

Councillor Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport at Coventry City Council, said: “Pharmacies are an important part of local communities and it is important that people have their say to help us understand if current services are still meeting the needs of residents.

“This will also help us understand where pharmacies are already performing well and identify any potential gaps to service delivery that need improvement so the Council, NHS partners and other health services can ensure everyone gets access to the best services possible.”

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder at Warwickshire County Council for Adult Social Care and Health said: “The survey is a great opportunity for everyone to highlight their own experience of pharmacy services. Your comments are very much needed to help us continue to support your health and wellbeing, whilst at the same time, helping us to shape the future of pharmacy services. Please do fill in a survey and share with your family and friends.”

The survey is anonymous and confidential and anyone who uses a local pharmacy is invited to give their views by visiting coventry.gov.uk/pharmacysurvey

If you require a paper copy or need this information in another format or language, please email your name and address to PHAdmin@warwickshire.gov.uk or call 01926 731 484 and leave a message stating your name, number, the request for a Pharmacy survey and the address you’d like the survey sent to. We will then send you a paper version with a prepaid return envelope.

Feedback from residents will help develop a draft Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment which will then be available for public consultation in Spring 2025.

Your views are important to help shape the future of local pharmacy services.