Going out to celebrate this Christmas and New Year? Vote for your ‘Best Bar None’ in Warwick District!

Here's your chance vote for the venues in Warwick District that have the best track record on safety, training, management and customer service!

With many of us going out to celebrate Christmas and the New Year over the next couple of weeks, Warwickshire County Council and Safer Warwickshire partners are asking people to vote for the bars, pubs and nightclubs in Warwick District that have the best track record on safety, training, management, and customer service.

21 popular venues across Warwick and Leamington are participating and have been short-listed by Warwickshire County Council’s Community Safety team for the Best Bar None awards, which recognise commitment to the highest standards in hospitality.

There are four different award categories:

Warwickshire Best Bar None Award

Best Student Friendly Bar

People’s Choice Award

Best LGBTQ+ Bar

The closing date for voting is 31 January and winners will be announced early in 2025.

The Best Bar None scheme, supported by the Home Office and the hospitality industry, aims to enhance standards in licensed premises, and in Warwickshire it is being used to promote safer local venues.

Venues who pursue ‘Best Bar None’ recognition demonstrate a commitment to excellence in safety, training, management, and customer experience and pledge substantial time and resources so they can meet the necessary standards.

The venues who are participating and short-listed for the Best Bar None awards are:

The Old Library, Leamington

Fizzy Moon Brewhouse, Leamington

The Terrace, Leamington

Pig and Fiddle, Leamington

The Benjamin Satchwell, Leamington

The House, Leamington

Hart and Co, Leamington

Ronnie's Bar, Warwick

Murphy's Bar, Leamington

Neon, Leamington

Smack, Leamington

The Neighbourhood, Leamington

Moo, Leamington

The Royal Pug, Leamington

The Clarendon, Leamington

The Cape Of Good Hope, Warwick

Leif Tearooms, Leamington

The Thomas Lloyd, Warwick

Guapa, Leamington

Kelsey’s Live, Leamington

The Assembly, Leamington

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, acknowledges the commitment, time and effort that local bars, pubs and nightclubs are investing to try and attain Best Bar None accreditation.

He said:

"The Best Bar None awards in Warwick District will celebrate the hard work of local venues to try and achieve the ‘gold standard’ in safety, safeguarding, wellbeing and health for bars, pubs, and nightclubs.

“We have thriving hospitality venues in Warwick and Leamington that are dedicated to upholding high safety standards and contributing to safer and more vibrant town centres, during this busy Christmas period and throughout the year.

“Many of us will be out and about enjoying the festive period, so if you’re heading into town to one or more of the short-listed venues, please think about who deserves to win and place your vote to show your appreciation.”

To place your vote, go to https://warwickshirebusinesswatch.co.uk/best-bar-none.