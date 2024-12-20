Coventry and Warwickshire residents urged to reach out this Christmas

While the festive period is a time of celebration and connection, it can be lonely for some. Local organisations are urging residents to reach out to those who may be feeling isolated this Christmas,
To encourage the importance of looking after our mental health throughout the winter, Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust (CWPT), local councils and other local organisations are raising awareness of the effects of loneliness and highlighting the support available to those who are struggling.
Loneliness can impact on both mental and physical health. Research has shown that the longer someone feels lonely or isolated, the worse the impact on health and wellbeing.
Money struggles, often compounded during the winter months with high fuel bills and other financial pressures, can further increase stress and impact on loneliness as it reduces how often people can see others, and their general wellbeing.
Residents can look after their own and their loved one’s mental health and combat loneliness this Christmas, by:
- Reaching out to friends and family who may feel isolated or find this time difficult due to ill health or bereavement. Call, visit or invite them to join you for events if you are able. Make sure they are aware of events taking place in the area that they could attend
- Considering joining groups or classes, focusing on things you enjoy doing
- Visiting places where you can be around others, such as the park, cinema, or café
- Reaching out to support services such as NHS Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull Talking Therapies if you or your loved one are struggling with anxiety or depression
- Reaching out to Citizens Advice for financial support and advice
There are a number of local organisations who support residents through events and community groups:
- Warwickshire Rural Community Council run Warm Hubs where local residents can go, keep warm, have a hot drink and snack, and meet and socialise with others. A list of all Warm Hubs can be found at Warm Hubs Network - WRCC
- Coventry City Council list activities that residents can take part in all year round, from befriending groups and community and social groups, to gardening, music and faith groups. The entire list can be found at Coventry Information Directory | Things to do in your community
- Warwickshire County Council list local organisations that offer activities and support groups for residents. The full can be found at Community Directory - Wellbeing for Warwickshire
- www.warwickshire.gov.uk/loneliness offers plenty of information for anyone affected by loneliness and social isolation while Loneliness is also being highlighted as part of the council’s wider winter wellness campaign - visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness to find out more.
- Age Concern hold events and groups for residents across Coventry & Warwickshire, including friendship groups and walking football. All information can be found at Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire Community Events
- ARC run weekly session for local residents, engaging in woodland or garden-based activities and crafts, particularly aimed at those who feel isolated and alone who enjoy socialising and being in nature. More information can be found at Weekly Wellbeing Sessions - ARC CIC
Sonya Gardiner, Chief Operating Officer at CWPT, said: “This Christmas, we are urging residents to check in with those around you and remind them that there is help and support available. We know that people can find it hard to ask for help which is why we are encouraging residents to take the first step to reach out to those who may be feeling alone.
“If you’re struggling with anxiety or depression, we are on hand to provide help and support. NHS Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull Talking Therapies offer a self-referral programme. Get started online at talkingtherapies.covwarkpt.nhs.uk or call directly on 024 7667 1090.”
Cllr Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport, at Coventry City Council, said: “This time of year it’s even more important to look after our own health and the health and wellbeing of others.
“Just checking in on a neighbour or contacting a friend can make all the difference. There is lots of support available and we want to make sure that people who are struggling know there are always groups, organisations and people that they can turn to.”
Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Christmas can be a wonderful time of year, but the added pressures it puts on people means it can be a challenging and lonely time for many.
“There is a wide range of support services accessible to anyone who is feeling low, stressed, overwhelmed or struggling with their mental health. Please open up to other people, go online, pick up the phone or meet with support workers who are there to help those in need during the festive season. Please do reach out for help and support within Warwickshire."
There are many resources available and support on offer across Coventry and Warwickshire for anyone who struggling throughout the winter months:
- Calm and NHS Every Mind Matters offer anonymous helplines
- Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Wellbeing Line provided by 'Wellbeing for Warwickshire' in Coventry and Warwickshire: 0800 616 171 or visit wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk or wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk/coventry-residents
- Samaritans: Call 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org
- Coventry and Warwickshire Safe Havens: Call 024 7601 7200 or visit cwsafehaven.org.uk
- www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth.
- Recovery and Wellbeing Academy: Visit recoveryandwellbeing.co.uk
- Dimensions of Health and Wellbeing: Visit dimensions.covwarkpt.nhs.uk
- Coventry and Warwickshire RISE (Children and young people’s mental health service) Freephone 08081 966798 (select Option 2) - 24/7 service
- Amparo provides free and confidential support for those bereaved by suicide
- YoungMinds Crisis Messenger: text YM to 85258
- Papyrus Hopeline UK suicide prevention helpline: call 0800 068 4141 or text 07860 039967
- Kooth.com is available to 11 to 25 year olds across Coventry and Warwickshire, providing an anonymous online counselling service.
- Stay Alive app provides help for those at risk of suicide and people worried about someone
- Mind has developed a Money and mental wellbeing toolkit that provides tips and techniques to manage your money and help improve your mental wellbeing
- In the case of emergencies, you are advised to call NHS 111 (mental health services option) or 999 if there is a threat to life.