Coventry and Warwickshire residents urged to reach out this Christmas

While the festive period is a time of celebration and connection, it can be lonely for some. Local organisations are urging residents to reach out to those who may be feeling isolated this Christmas,

To encourage the importance of looking after our mental health throughout the winter, Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust (CWPT), local councils and other local organisations are raising awareness of the effects of loneliness and highlighting the support available to those who are struggling.

Loneliness can impact on both mental and physical health. Research has shown that the longer someone feels lonely or isolated, the worse the impact on health and wellbeing.

Money struggles, often compounded during the winter months with high fuel bills and other financial pressures, can further increase stress and impact on loneliness as it reduces how often people can see others, and their general wellbeing.

Residents can look after their own and their loved one’s mental health and combat loneliness this Christmas, by:

Reaching out to friends and family who may feel isolated or find this time difficult due to ill health or bereavement. Call, visit or invite them to join you for events if you are able. Make sure they are aware of events taking place in the area that they could attend

Considering joining groups or classes, focusing on things you enjoy doing

Visiting places where you can be around others, such as the park, cinema, or café

Reaching out to support services such as NHS Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull Talking Therapies if you or your loved one are struggling with anxiety or depression

Reaching out to Citizens Advice for financial support and advice

There are a number of local organisations who support residents through events and community groups:

Sonya Gardiner, Chief Operating Officer at CWPT, said: “This Christmas, we are urging residents to check in with those around you and remind them that there is help and support available. We know that people can find it hard to ask for help which is why we are encouraging residents to take the first step to reach out to those who may be feeling alone.

“If you’re struggling with anxiety or depression, we are on hand to provide help and support. NHS Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull Talking Therapies offer a self-referral programme. Get started online at talkingtherapies.covwarkpt.nhs.uk or call directly on 024 7667 1090.”

Cllr Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport, at Coventry City Council, said: “This time of year it’s even more important to look after our own health and the health and wellbeing of others.

“Just checking in on a neighbour or contacting a friend can make all the difference. There is lots of support available and we want to make sure that people who are struggling know there are always groups, organisations and people that they can turn to.”

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Christmas can be a wonderful time of year, but the added pressures it puts on people means it can be a challenging and lonely time for many.

“There is a wide range of support services accessible to anyone who is feeling low, stressed, overwhelmed or struggling with their mental health. Please open up to other people, go online, pick up the phone or meet with support workers who are there to help those in need during the festive season. Please do reach out for help and support within Warwickshire."

There are many resources available and support on offer across Coventry and Warwickshire for anyone who struggling throughout the winter months: