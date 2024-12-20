Rugby Borough CPE Variation No.9

Following on from requests to extend the limited waiting restrictions along Cambridge Street, Warwickshire County Council are proposing to change the limited waiting restrictions to 2 hours.

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, County Highways, Minor Works Team, Shire Hall Post Room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 31 January 2025.