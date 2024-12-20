Midlife, Menopause & Physical Activity
Duration: 1 hour
Aimed at: Anyone interested in exploring why & how physical activity forms an important part of a holistic approach to mastering our menopause.
Course tutor: Sarah Taylor – Think Active Partnership Manager
Menopause - the point in time when periods have stopped for 12 consecutive months & the perimenopausal years leading up to this, might be inevitable & unstoppable, but it represents a life stage full of possibilities.
With the average age of menopause in the UK being 51, many women will spend more than 40% of their lives on some part of their menopause journey. It can be a time of significant physical & emotional change, which can impact our overall well-being.
Join us to explore how physical activity, as part of a holistic approach, can help women become better prepared to offset the effects of our declining sex hormones & master our menopause.
Learning Outcomes:
- Understand what is happening to our hormones during the perimenopause & menopause.
- Explore the range of menopausal symptoms.
- Develop an understanding of the physical & emotional benefits of physical activity in midlife
- Identify some of the barriers to being active for women in their midlife
- Consider how physical activity can be integrated into everyday life
- Identify sources of information on local spaces, places & ways to be active
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk