Midlife, Menopause & Physical Activity

Duration: ​ 1 hour

Aimed at: ​ Anyone interested in exploring why & how physical activity forms an important part of a holistic approach to mastering our menopause.

Course tutor: Sarah Taylor – Think Active Partnership Manager

Menopause - the point in time when periods have stopped for 12 consecutive months & the perimenopausal years leading up to this, might be inevitable & unstoppable, but it represents a life stage full of possibilities.

With the average age of menopause in the UK being 51, many women will spend more than 40% of their lives on some part of their menopause journey. It can be a time of significant physical & emotional change, which can impact our overall well-being.

Join us to explore how physical activity, as part of a holistic approach, can help women become better prepared to offset the effects of our declining sex hormones & master our menopause.

Learning Outcomes:

Understand what is happening to our hormones during the perimenopause & menopause.

Explore the range of menopausal symptoms.

Develop an understanding of the physical & emotional benefits of physical activity in midlife

Identify some of the barriers to being active for women in their midlife

Consider how physical activity can be integrated into everyday life

Identify sources of information on local spaces, places & ways to be active

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk