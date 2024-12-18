Coventry and Warwickshire WorkWell programme supporting people to succeed and stay in work

The Coventry and Warwickshire WorkWell programme is a new initiative supporting people with mental health or health-related barriers to find or stay in employment.

In partnership with Warwickshire County Council (WCC), the Intergrated Care Board (ICB) and Coventry City Council (CCC), the Coventry and Warwickshire WorkWell programme is an integrated approach to supporting the health and wellbeing of people across Coventry and Warwickshire, helping individuals to enter, remain and thrive in the workplace. The partnership approach provides people with access to both health and employment support services based on their individual needs.

The programme provides people with dedicated support from a Journey Guide. The Journey Guide will explore support options and create a personalised plan to help each person retain or return to work. The support can include coaching, workshops, training and upskilling, helping individuals understand their rights and supporting the employer to make reasonable adjustments.

Data from the Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Health Joint Strategic Needs Assessment indicates that 1 in 5 adults have a diagnosable mental health condition and are at a higher risk of becoming unemployed. People who fall out of employment can then see a rapid deterioration in both psychological and physical health.

The Coventry and Warwickshire WorkWell programme is available for anyone who:

Lives or is registered to a GP within Coventry or Warwickshire

Is over 16

Has the right to work in the UK

Is willing to regularly engage with a WorkWell Journey Guide for employment related support

Is currently employed or at risk of leaving work due to low level mental health challenges or a health-related work barrier and requires support to return to or remain in employment,

or

Has become recently unemployed and facing a barrier to return to work due to their mental health or a health-related work barrier

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“An individual’s disability or health condition should not define whether they can remain in the workplace. “The Coventry and Warwickshire WorkWell programme provides local people with the support they need to enter and remain in the workplace, increasing employment opportunities and helping to improve their health and wellbeing.”

Phil Johns, Chief Executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board said:

“Supporting people to remain in work is key to positive life and health outcomes and NHS organisations have a role to play in this – not only in keeping people well, but also working in new ways with our partners, to support people to overcome barriers to work and to thrive in work. This programme is an exciting new opportunity to ensure that everyone in Coventry and Warwickshire has the opportunity to start well, live well, age well – and work well.”

Councillor Dr Kindy Sandhu, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills said:

“This is a great partnership approach which will help people gain access to employment opportunities as well as be supported to remain in work. “The health and wellbeing of individuals accessing the programme will be a top priority and will therefore help them to thrive in their place of work”.

The Coventry and Warwickshire WorkWell programme will be funded by the Department for Work & Pensions and Department for Health and Social Care.

To find out more about the Coventry and Warwickshire WorkWell programme and how to make a referral, visit skillshub.warwickshire.gov.uk/workwell

Engaging with the Coventry and Warwickshire WorkWell programme is voluntary and will not affect an individual’s benefits and welfare support.