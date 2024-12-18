REMINDER: Health and Social Care Flu jabs

Warwickshire hospitals are seeing an increase in flu cases across the county and preparations are being made for winter pressures, which includes admissions for flu from the most vulnerable in our communities.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have confirmed that uptake for flu vaccinations is lower than last year - specifically for Adult Social Care and NHS workers.

Many A&E patients who presented symptoms of flu are unvaccinated. As you know the vaccination not only protects yourself but others who may be vulnerable members of the community.

If you haven’t already, you still have the opportunity to take up a free Flu vaccination by clicking on the NHS Online Booking system up until Thursday 19 December.

After this date you can still have the vaccination via your GP or local pharmacy. Please take your work ID with you.

If you need further information about the flu vaccination, please go to https://www.nhs.uk/vaccinations/flu-vaccine/