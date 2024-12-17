£3.7m agreed to finance A452 Leamington road safety improvements

Warwickshire County Council has endorsed Cabinet’s decision (in October) to add £3.7m to the Capital Programme to begin preparations for a highway improvement scheme at the roundabout of the Eu...

Warwickshire County Council has endorsed Cabinet’s decision (in October) to add £3.7m to the Capital Programme to begin preparations for a highway improvement scheme at the roundabout of the Europa Way, Gallows Hill, Harbury Lane and Heathcote Lane.

The scheme is needed following development in the area which will see the building of around 900 dwellings, a primary school, a local community centre and a 500 vehicle park & ride facility. The works will be brought forward over the next few years, following full development of the scheme, alongside the broader programme of works in the area.

Planning consent was granted by Warwick District Council with the stipulation that the developers fully finance a roundabout scheme to increase capacity on the highway to safely accommodate the projected increase in traffic volumes.

The scheme, to be overseen by Warwickshire County Council, will improve the existing roundabout junction. The local carriageway will be widened to introduce a dual lane exit onto Europa Way North and a third lane will be constructed on the south side of the roundabout.

A new footpath and cycleway will also be built along with a signalised crossing to further improve safety.

Cllr Peter Butlin, portfolio holder for finance and property said: “As a prudent council, taking decisions that involve more than £2m to all members makes sense. It’s good that Council agreed with Cabinet’s decision to approve the funding.

“Having received that ratification, we can now earmark that money to increase the highway’s capacity to accommodate the increased number of vehicles the development will bring but also to increase the safe options for walking and cycling, making our infrastructure more sustainable.”

The scheme is to be fully financed by the developers of the 900 dwellings – Taylor Wimpey Midlands and Bloor Midlands – as part of a Section 278 agreement, a section of the Highways Act 1980. This allows developers to enter into a legal agreement with the Local Authority to make alterations and improvements to a public highway layout, as part of a planning application.

The reports and livestream of the meeting of Full Council can be found here: WCC Full Council 17 December 2024