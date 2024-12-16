Empowering local talent through Apprenticeship Levy Fund

Warwickshire County Council is to distribute new funds from the BBC to support apprenticeship training within local small and medium size enterprises (SMEs).

The BBC has pledged £100,000 from its Apprenticeship Levy Fund to the County Council, which will enable people across Warwickshire who want to work in the media, creative and digital industries, or who already are in the sector, learn while they earn.

Warwickshire County Council is one of several councils receiving levy funds from the national broadcaster. Each council will encourage SMEs in their area to apply for the funds so they can recruit apprentices and create apprenticeships for their businesses.

Launched by the Government in 2017, the Apprenticeship Levy allows for organisations to pay a certain amount each year towards the costs of enabling new apprenticeships and upskilling existing employees.

Organisations generally use their levy to support those that take up apprenticeships in their own workplaces, but when that money is not spent it can be transferred to SMEs who do not have a levy fund themselves to cover apprenticeship learning and development.

Sarah Moors, BBC Head of Apprenticeships said: “The BBC is delighted to be in a position to transfer our unspent levy to support SMEs across England and create apprenticeship opportunities. Using our levy in this way is enabling us to support the development of new talent for the creative, cultural and digital sectors, and to help businesses upskill existing employees.

Taking on an apprentice creates a positive impact on any business. It’s a fantastic way to grow skills, develop careers and support your local community. We are proud to support SMEs with this endeavour.”

Warwickshire County Council’s Head of Economy, Councillor Martin Watson, said: "We are very grateful to the BBC for their support as apprenticeships play such a crucial role in the Warwickshire local economy. By providing a bridge between education and employment they offer numerous benefits to individuals and businesses alike and also the economy as a whole as a skilled workforce drives economic growth by increasing productivity and innovation.

“Apprenticeships help address the skills shortages in specific industries, ensuring a sustainable workforce. It is extremely rewarding to be involved in supporting the workforce of the future via our programmes"

Members from Warwickshire Skills Hub and Louise Brown - Industry Partnership Manager, BBC Early Careers and Staff Apprenticeships, BBC Academy - will be holding an apprenticeship event for businesses wanting to know more about the funding on Thursday 16th January at 1 Mill Street in Leamington Spa, for more information please email Steven Convery on stevenconvery@warwickshire.gov.uk