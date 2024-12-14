Develop Warwickshire partners given green light for new homes

A joint venture has marked another major milestone with the approval for more than 470 new homes at its flagship development in Nuneaton.

Plans for the next 479 new homes at the 1,700 home Top Farm development in Weddington, Nuneaton, have been given the go-ahead by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council marking another significant milestone for Develop Warwickshire, the joint venture between Vistry, the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed-tenure homes, Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) and Warwickshire County Council.

120 of these properties will be available as affordable homes through Platform, one of the largest housing associations in the region, with a further 135 designated for the private rental sector and 124 for the open market. The detailed planning consent also gives the green light for development of a park, a BMX track, a habitat pond, four balancing ponds and footpaths linking to other developments.

Work on the first 51 family homes started over the summer and included infrastructure work to create a northern link road tying together the surrounding communities. This will provide access to the 479 properties as well as the new 11-16 secondary school at the site. The school, currently under construction, will support 900 pupils and will be completed by the Department for Education in September 2025.

Top Farm is the largest of the Develop Warwickshire sites with its fully mixed-tenure community planned to include more than 1700 two-, three-, and four-bedroom houses and bungalow homes with a primary and secondary school, a local centre, extensive public open space and multi-functional green infrastructure, and new roads.

Each home is being constructed using modern methods of construction, incorporating features such as air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points. Additionally, the development will include energy-efficient design elements, sustainable urban drainage systems and beautifully landscaped green open space to promote biodiversity.

Phil McHugh, Vistry Group’s Managing Director for North West Midlands, said: “We are excited to get planning approval for the next phase of much-needed homes at Top Farm. Getting the green light to build a further 479 family homes marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering over 2,000 high-quality, affordable homes that enhance communities and meet the diverse housing needs in Warwickshire.”

Stuart Buckley, Managing Director of WPDG, said: “Develop Warwickshire continues to make impressive progress and the approval of the next 479 sustainable homes at Top Farm marks a pivotal step in the joint venture’s ambitious plans. This latest announcement sees the partnership continue its work to create a thriving new community in Nuneaton and deliver vital homes for Warwickshire.”

Councillor Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said: “This marks another significant milestone for the Top Farm development and the Develop Warwickshire partnership. Through Develop Warwickshire we will create sustainable, high-quality, and affordable new homes, supporting our vision of building healthy and safe communities in which people feel proud to live.”

Develop Warwickshire has committed £2.5 billion to create much-needed new homes and job opportunities for local residents. The partnership's dedication to sustainable development aligns with local authority criteria and aims to enhance the quality of life for Warwickshire residents.

www.developwarwickshire.com

www.wpdg.co.uk