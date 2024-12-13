Cabinet approves Warwickshire SEND and Inclusion Strategy 2024-2029

Yesterday (Thursday 12 December), Warwickshire County Council approved the Warwickshire SEND and Inclusion Strategy 2024-2029.

The strategy is a comprehensive five-year plan designed to address key challenges in services for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

The strategy has been shaped through the collaborative efforts of the Warwickshire SEND and Inclusion Partnership Board, reflecting a diverse range of expertise and experiences. It has been developed through significant engagement with key stakeholders, ensuring the voices of those who use and deliver SEND services have been central to its creation.

Key contributors include Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice, IMPACT (a group of young people with SEND experience), headteachers and SENCOs, health and social care partners and Department for Education representatives.

Watch the SEND and Inclusion Strategy being presented at Cabinet below.

This strategy focuses on six delivery priorities each designed to address areas of focus and drive improvements:

Priority 1: SEND provision is commissioned in accordance with children’s needs, professional advice, and best practice.

Priority 2: Increase the level of Specialist Resourced Provision available for those who need it.

Priority 3: Education Health Care (EHC) needs assessments, plans, appeals and annual reviews meet statutory requirements.

Priority 4: Promote inclusive practice

Priority 5: Preparation for adulthood

Priority 6: Improve workforce development and collaborative working

This inclusive approach underscores the strategy's commitment to delivering meaningful and sustainable improvements. The Warwickshire SEND and Inclusion Partnership Board will continue to oversee the implementation of the strategy, ensuring collaboration and accountability remain at its core.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education, emphasised the importance of the strategy.

“The Warwickshire SEND and Inclusion Strategy 2024-2029 represents a significant step forward in enhancing services and support for children and young people with SEND and their families. The strategy aspires to create a more inclusive and effective system, ensuring that all children and young people in Warwickshire can thrive and achieve their full potential.”

The approved strategy will be published on the Warwickshire County Council website on the Local Offer pages and an Easy Read version is being developed which will be available in the new year, ensuring the strategy is accessible to all.

Watch the recording of the live-stream from Cabinet here and find the full Cabinet report here.