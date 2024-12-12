Warwickshire County Council Cabinet - 12 December 2024

Find out what was discussed at the Warwickshire County Council Cabinet meeting on Thursday 12 December 2024.

Today's Warwickshire County Council Cabinet meeting covered several significant topics, including the council’s budget for 2025/26, a new vision for Leamington Spa town centre, and support services for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

At the top of the agenda was the budget setting process for 2025/26, focusing on the level of financial resources likely to be available to deliver essential services to residents. Although the full financial picture is not yet clear, pending the government’s autumn settlement, the report will guide political groups in preparing their proposals for the Council’s budget meeting in February 2025.

With the Council likely to face numerous challenges around demand-led services over the next five years, one of the significant issues is the services for children and young people with SEND and inclusion needs. In response to this, the Cabinet approved the Warwickshire SEND and Inclusion Strategy 2024-2029, which outlines a comprehensive plan to tackle these key issues.

Cabinet also approved the draft Leamington Town Centre Vision, which aims to transform the town centre with improved transport links, enhanced accessibility, support for a sustainable local economy and a continued efforts towards achieving net zero.

Additionally, the Council approved the re-procurement of Domiciliary Care and Residential Care contracts. Domiciliary services assist vulnerable adults and older people to live independently at home, while residential care homes provide long-term care for older individuals and those with mental health issues or disabilities, helping them lead meaningful lives.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Today's meeting marked an important step in setting our priorities in some key areas for the coming year. We took an important first step to consider our 2025/2026 budget, focused on vital services for children and young people with SEND, care services for vulnerable adults, and revitalising one of our main town centres. While we are likely to face significant financial demands on our budgets next year, starting our planning now gives us the greatest chance to make sure we’re using our resources in the best way to support our residents.”

Hear more from Cllr Seccombe here: https://youtube.com/shorts/oHsc0Wwd694

The reports and livestream from the December cabinet meeting can be found here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=146&MId=3852&Ver=4