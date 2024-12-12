Warwickshire County Council endorses ambitious vision for Leamington Spa town centre

The transformation of Leamington Spa’s town centre has taken a step closer after the draft Leamington Town Centre Vision was approved by Warwickshire County Council’s cabinet.

The Vision is a high-level strategic document aimed at guiding the future regeneration of the town over the coming decade. In addition, Cabinet also approved plans to advance a Public Realm and Activation Masterplan for the Parade, Leamington Spa’s central street and historic centre piece of the town.

The county council is one of three local authority partners comprising the Leamington Transformation Board, along with Warwick District Council and Royal Leamington Town Spa Council. This collaborative initiative, established in 2021, has driven this renewed Vision forward.

Public engagement has been central to the development, with extensive input gathered through surveys, meetings, and public exhibitions. Key priorities identified by the community included: supporting local businesses, conserving the town's historic character, and improving air quality.

These priorities shaped the three pillars of the vision – Healthy Place; Healthy People; and Healthy Planet – which align closely with the county council’s key areas of focus.

The Vision was originally drawn up in 2018 but, given the drastic changes seen across society, and felt keenly by town centres, it was decided a refresh was required.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, commented on the Vision’s significance, saying: “Endorsing this Vision represents a major step forward for Leamington Spa. It will guide our work in creating a town centre that is not only functional but also a place where our residents and visitors want to spend time.

“The Parade Masterplan, in particular, will improve accessibility and prioritize sustainable transportation options for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport users alike. It will encourage biodiversity, be resistant towards flooding and be geared towards being net Carbon zero. This is a really exciting template for how we need to develop our town centres.”

Cllr Martin Watson, Portfolio Holder for Economy, added: “A vibrant economy is the backbone of a thriving town centre, and this Vision focuses on supporting businesses and encouraging new investment. By addressing key issues such as air quality, preserving the town’s heritage, and supporting local enterprises, we aim to create a Leamington Spa that is an attractive place for residents, visitors, and businesses.”

The next phase of the project involves detailed public and stakeholder engagement for the Parade Masterplan, set to take place from December 2024 to February 2025. This will allow the community to provide input on potential improvements to the Parade, ensuring that all proposed changes align with the Vision’s strategic goals.

A full copy of the report to cabinet can be found here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s40098/Leamington%20Town%20Centre%20Vision.pdf