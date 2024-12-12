Make a difference in 2025: Become a childminder!

Could becoming a childminder be your new year resolution?

As many begin to consider their New Year's resolutions, Warwickshire County Council is encouraging residents to consider a rewarding career change that allows them to make a real difference in the lives of young children: becoming a childminder.

With changing careers often ranking high on people's resolutions, WCC highlights the unique opportunity childminding offers.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education, said: "We understand many people may be looking for a career change in the new year. Childminding offers a chance to not only pursue a fulfilling career but also play a vital role in shaping the development of young children."

Flexibility, Rewards, and Support

Childminding provides a unique blend of flexibility and purpose. You can work from home, be your own boss, and set your own hours while providing high-quality care and education for young children.

To further support those considering this pathway, the government has launched a grant scheme and resources to help residents become registered childminders. New childminders can receive:

£600 grant for registering with Ofsted.

for registering with Ofsted. £1,200 grant for registering with a childminding agency.

These grants are available to anyone who completes their registration before 31 March 2025.

Residents are advised that timing is important and anyone hoping to qualify for the government grants will have to start registering with Ofsted by 3 January 2025 to be guaranteed to be registered in time to the deadline.

Is Childminding Right for You?

If you enjoy working with children and have a suitable home environment with access to a safe outdoor play area, childminding could be a perfect fit.

WCC offers a comprehensive guide on the Warwickshire County Council website outlining the steps to becoming a successful childminder, including training and support options.

Watch this informative animation showcasing the benefits of becoming a childminder:

The Warwickshire County Council website has more information on how to become a childminder, including details on the training and support available: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childcare/become-childminder

Make 2025 the year you make a difference to children’s lives: become a childminder!