Bidford-on-Avon river bridge repair works nearing completion

Warwickshire County Council is pleased to announce that repair works on the historic Bidford-on-Avon River Bridge are nearing completion with the road scheduled to reopen to vehicular traffic on Friday 13 December.

The bridge, a significant local landmark and ancient monument, was damaged in an accident in August 2024.

“I’m delighted that the repair works on Bidford-on-Avon River Bridge are almost finished,” said Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning.

“This has been a complex and challenging project, requiring specialist skills and careful planning. We’re grateful to everyone involved for their hard work and dedication in ensuring the bridge is restored to its former glory.”

The traffic management at Binton Bridge will also be removed on the same day as the road reopens, improving journey times for motorists considerably.

“This is great news for local businesses and residents ahead of the Christmas period,” added Cllr Matecki. “We know that the road closure has caused some disruption, so we’re pleased to be able to lift these restrictions and allow traffic to flow freely once again.”

The Council would like to thank residents, visitors and businesses for their patience and understanding during these essential repair works.

More information about the Bidford-on-Avon river bridge can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/b4085-bidford-avon-river-bridge