Warwickshire businesses celebrate their prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise at Aston Martin event

Warwickshire celebrated a record eight local firms at an event to honour their achievement in receiving a King’s Award for Enterprise 2024.

The exclusive awards ceremony, hosted at 2024 King’s Award winner Aston Martin’s Gaydon headquarters on 4 December, highlighted these companies’ exceptional contributions to the local and national economy.

This accolade, considered one of the most prestigious for UK businesses, underscores the innovative and impactful work being done in the region.

The King’s Award for Enterprise (KAE), a globally acknowledged royal endorsement, celebrates outstanding achievements across four categories: innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility. These awards serve as a benchmark for excellence and inspire other enterprises to aim for similar recognition. Representatives from across the local business community attended the event to support the winners.

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire praised the winners' significant achievements:

“These companies have demonstrated remarkable dedication and excellence, earning well-deserved recognition that elevates their commercial value, enhances media visibility, and boosts staff morale. I am delighted to celebrate their outstanding contributions. This prestigious recognition not only enhances the profile of winning businesses but also reinforces Warwickshire’s rapidly expanding reputation as a hub for innovation and enterprise, fostering a strong and sustainable local economy prepared for the future."

“We are encouraging businesses from all sectors and sizes in Warwickshire to consider applying for next year’s awards. We have produced a comprehensive brochure detailing the benefits of the King’s Award and the application process. Interested businesses can access it online here.”

Michael Straughan OBE, an Executive Director at Aston Martin said:

“As a company with a commitment to innovation, everyone at Aston Martin is incredibly proud to be recognised with the 2024 King’s Award for Enterprise. It’s an honour for us to welcome fellow winners from across Warwickshire to celebrate their collective achievements at our headquarters and highlight the positive opportunities created by the King’s Awards programme for businesses large and small.”

For further guidance or to inquire about applying for future awards, companies can reach out via email at lieutenancy@warwickshire.gov.uk; access the brochure for Warwickshire businesses here; or visit: The King's Awards for Enterprise: About the awards - GOV.