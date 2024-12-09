New Destination Work programme supporting people into employment

A groundbreaking new programme – Destination Work - has been launched in Warwickshire to deliver intensive employability and skills support to economically inactive people aged 25 and over.

Destination Work will help participants gain vital employability skills, boosting confidence and ultimately guiding them towards meaningful employment. The programme will provide intensive support designed to engage some of the hardest-to-reach people in our communities. Sessions and activities will cover areas including employability skills, job clubs, communication, confidence and motivation, team working, maths and English tuition and digital skills training as well as other workplace and life skills.

The aim of the programme is to engage participants across the four boroughs, helping them achieve a range of employment-related outcomes. These include increasing employability, accessing support services, and successfully securing work.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy, Councillor Martin Watson said:

"We are pleased to partner with Jobs 22 on this important initiative. The Destination Work programme will play a vital role in addressing the needs of our economically inactive residents, providing them with the tools and support they need to move towards employment."

Councillor Ella Billiald, Portfolio Holder for Arts and Economy at Warwick District Council said:

“I am really pleased that Warwick District Council is collaborating with its neighbour councils to engage participants across the four districts and boroughs to deliver this much needed flagship scheme. It will provide a valuable service for those in our community who need support to access jobs, providing the opportunity, skills, and confidence boost to aid transition back into the workplace. I am interested in seeing the outcome of this scheme.”

Councillor Louise Robinson, Rugby Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Growth, Investment, Digital and Communications, said:

“Searching for your first job or looking to return to work after a period of unemployment can be a daunting prospect, but Destination Work aims to make the move into work as smooth as possible. Working one-to-one with clients, the programme’s action plans aim to address any personal obstacles which might be stopping someone looking for work, while building the confidence to secure and stay in a job.”

Councillor Nicola King, Portfolio Holder for Business and Regeneration at Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Jobs 22 in our Borough and this exciting new venture. The Destination Work programme will be a huge boost to those who are currently aged 25 and over and economically inactive and will help them increase their chances of employment.’’

Samantha Saunders, Regional Operations Manager for Jobs 22, said:

"This contract represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower individuals and strengthen communities across Warwickshire. We are thrilled to work alongside Warwickshire Skills Hub and our trusted delivery partners to offer personalised support to economically inactive residents and help them move closer to employment."

Destination Work, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, is delivered by Jobs 22 on behalf of Warwickshire County Council, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Rugby Borough Council, Warwick District Council and Stratford District Council.

For more information about the Destination Work programme, please visit jobs-22.co.uk/destination-work

