Stratford Park and Ride to receive increased capacity for Christmas market this December

Warwickshire County Council will be supporting the Stratford Christmas market on the weekend of the 14 and 15 December by increasing bus capacity on Stratford Park and Ride,

with an extra two double decker buses being dedicated to the service.

The markets has a new layout this year with an emphasis on reduced congestion and improved visitor experience. Increasing capacity at the Park and Ride will support this by allowing many more visitors to the town to park away from the town centre.

Two Christmas markets were due to take place across the weekends of 7-8, and 14-15 December, in the centre of Stratford-upon-Avon. However, doe to Storm Darragh, and as a result of the weather warnings issued by the Met Office, Stratford District Council decided not to go ahead with the first weekend of the event.

The Park and Ride facility has already made a contribution to the flow of traffic into the town centre earlier this year. It offered free parking for several weeks while the traffic management on the Birmingham Road was in place, offering commuters an alternative to driving their own vehicle into town and minimising the queues of traffic.

Stratford Park and Ride continues to be a popular choice for families across the county, with adult return bus tickets at £2, and return group bus tickets costing just £3.30 for up to five people. Uptake in the service has been rising, with a 112% increase in customers using the service, throughout the summer holidays earlier this year.

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Warwickshire County Councillor for Stratford North, said: