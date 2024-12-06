Warwickshire County Council are proposing to install a raised hump feature at the entrance to the 20mph speed limit change on Ullenhall Lane, Ullenhall as described in the public notice below.

Objections and Representations

Any objections or representations to the proposal, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Graham Stanley, Communities, Shire Hall Post Room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to grahamstanley@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information, and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 10 January 2025.