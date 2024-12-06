New initiative to improve school experiences for neurodivergent children in Warwickshire

Neurodivergent children and young people in Warwickshire are set to benefit from a new pilot which aims to better support them in the classroom.

The Partnership for Inclusion of Neurodiversity in Schools (PINS) pilot began earlier this year and is now entering into the delivery phase, looking to enhance support for children with neurodivergent needs in 23 schools across the county. Funded through the government’s Shared Outcomes Fund, the project will focus on providing early support and training in schools and strengthening relationships with parent carers, to foster a more inclusive learning environment.

Led by Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) and Warwickshire County Council, together with Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice (WPCV), the programme is focused on shaping special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision across the whole school. Over the next four months, participating schools will receive intensive training and guidance to develop a greater understanding of neurodivergent children and their needs.

The first phase of the project, which started in May, has focused on working with schools and families to understand the current provision and where improvements could be made.

This work has involved the pilot schools conducting a thorough self-assessment, with input from senior leaders, governors and pupils, as well as consultation with parents and carers. WPCV has been working closely with schools to provide opportunities for the views and experiences of families to be heard, through parent carer surveys and by setting up parent participation groups. These views, along with the data from the self-assessments, have been used to inform and develop each school’s individualised support package.

Talking about the PINS project, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Education, Cllr Kam Kar, said: "Every child deserves to feel understood and supported in their learning environment. This new initiative is a vital step towards ensuring neurodivergent children across Warwickshire receive the support they need to thrive.

"By working in close partnership with our partners in health, Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice, and with schools and families, I’m hopeful that as well as improving neurodivergent children and young people’s experience of education, we will also help to foster a culture of inclusion that benefits everyone. The insights and involvement of parent carers have been instrumental in shaping this project, and I’m confident it will make a real difference for both children and their families."

Dr Angela Brady, Chief Medical Officer for Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, said, “We are excited to be moving into the delivery phase of the Partnership for Inclusion of Neurodiversity in Schools (PINS) project. Over the next five months, schools will be supported to improve their culture around neurodiversity and inclusion, the mental health of their children, the quality of the teaching and learning and the learning environment. Parents and carers will also play a crucial role in this activity through improved engagement and involvement in the programme.”

Elaine Lambe, Director of WPCV, said, “The PINS project has given us an exciting opportunity to engage with parent carers and to bridge the gap between school and home to best support neurodivergent children and young people. Through our engagement with families, we have gained a much greater understanding of their needs which has helped shape the individualised plans for each school. We look forward to continuing this collaborative work with health and education leads, and parent carers, to provide earlier support and interventions, to pave the way for more equitable and enriching educational experiences for every child.”

The pilot began in April 2024 and will run until next March. The PINS evaluation, which is taking place at both a national and local level, will give in-depth knowledge of extra ways we can work to improve outcomes for children, families, schools and health partners.