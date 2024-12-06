Midland Heart - Multiple roles in the West Midlands

We're Midland Heart

Our mission is to deliver homes and services across the Midlands that help people to live independently. Join our friendly and professional team, working together to give more people an affordable place to call home.

Working for us isn’t all about housing

If you’re looking to build your career or use your experience to grow, you’re in the right place.

We hire the very best people to make a difference to our tenants’ lives – whether that’s delivering a first-class service, building thriving communities, or working within our innovative corporate services.

We welcome people from every walk of life, at any stage of their journey, so take a look around and discover how we can develop your potential.

Benefits and rewards

Our offer is simple: whoever you are, you’ll be valued and respected in your role. In return for your hard work, you’ll be rewarded with a great place to work and be part of an organisation recognised as a Sunday Times Best Place to Work. You will also have the opportunity to succeed, backed by an award-winning benefits package.

