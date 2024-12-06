Support Worker - Longhurst Group

Vacancy LocationRomsey Avenue - Warwickshire

Vacancy SalaryUp to £11,700 per annum (based on a 100% FTE of £23,400 per annum)

This is a Permanent, Part Time vacancy

The vacancy

Are you a current or aspiring Support Worker looking for an exciting new role within an organisation committed to improving lives? Do you enjoy supporting others? If so, our Support Worker role could be the perfect job for you…

Longhurst Group is a leading housing Group across the Midlands & East of England, committed to enhancing communities and improving the lives of both our colleagues and customers. With a mission to provide quality, safe, affordable housing that build great foundations for our customers, our Residential Care (CQC) team are critical to ensuring our customers are living as independently as possible, ultimately ensuring wellbeing and care is at the highest level.

As a Support Worker at Longhurst Group, you will be able to help our customers to achieve their outcomes, maintain their independent living, support them with medication, personal care and integration knowing that the work you do each day will really help to improve their lives in a holistic and empowering way. You will work with both male and female customers with support needs across a flexible 7-day rota, with shifts over a 24-hour period which will include sleep-in shifts as part of the rota. As a part-time Support Worker, you will be expected to work 3 days over a flexible 7-day rota. Further key responsibilities are listed below:

Enable people to maximise their independence within their homes and the local community.

Promote and enable individual choices in the support provided.

Maintain and respect all peoples’ choices, privacy, confidentiality, dignity, and independence, treating them as individuals.

Ensure that people are fully involved in identifying their own needs and planning their own support.

Lone-working during sleep-in/night shifts between 11pm – 7am.

In order to be successful in application for our Support Worker role, you will be an empathetic individual with a natural flair in building relationships, be non-judgemental and have a ‘can do’ attitude. This role would be great for applicants interested in developing skills in working with individuals who have mental health support needs. We actively welcome applicants who are new to care and will provide full training for this role.

Our Support Worker role is based full-time at our residential care home in Romsey Avenue, Nuneaton, contracted to 18.75 hours per week.

This is a hugely exciting time to join Longhurst Group – not only are we continuously striving to achieve better results for our customers, but the Social Housing sector is at a crucial point with new measures, legislations and standards coming into effect imminently. Our Support Worker opportunity will help to develop your career in care and support, ultimately improving the lives of our customers. We offer a supportive and inclusive working environment that values your contributions, along with access to ongoing professional development opportunities, ensuring your skills remain at the cutting edge of the industry.

What you receive from us:

Up to 26 days annual leave (Pro rata based on contracted hours)

Life Cover of three times your annual salary (as part of pension scheme membership)

Membership of our Health Care Cash Plan including Employee Assistance programme and DoctorLine

Access to a range of discounts, including Blue Light and B&Q Tradepoint Cards

Free access to financial education service, supporting with personalised financial information on a range of topics such as mortgages, retirement planning, pensions, saving and investments, insurance and will writing

Free Eye Tests

Free flu vaccinations

Investment in your personal development through our extensive learning and development opportunities

Professional subscription for membership fees relating to your role, paid for by us

Family friendly, carers leave plus other paid leave

Long Service Awards

Carers Networking Group and resources to support Unpaid Carers

How to apply

Upload your CV detailing your full employment history from age of first employment i.e., date of leaving school. In line with “CQC safer recruitment”, please include details of any gaps in your employment on your CV. This could include carer duties, travel, seeking work, education, employment, training, or volunteering.

We recognise, welcome and support that everyone’s employment history is unique and can be different, however we are unable to make any conditional offers without a full employment history.



In the event of high applicant volumes we reserve the right to close this advert and CV submission window early.

We do not require recruitment agency support at this time - all speculative CV’s will be treated as a direct application.

Vetting Requirements

The important things - We can only consider applications from candidates who have the right to work in the UK. All shortlisted candidates will need to verify eligibility to work in the UK at interview. Original proof must then be provided by day one upon successful candidature).

We are committed to safeguarding, promoting the welfare of adults with care and support needs and expect all colleagues and volunteers to share this commitment. This position is subject to a DBS Check and as is also conditional upon receipt of two satisfactory references (one from your current employer).

Equal Opportunities

As an equal opportunities’ employer, Longhurst Group is committed to the equal treatment of all current and prospective employees and does not condone discrimination on the basis of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race or ethnicity, religion or belief, gender identity, or marriage and civil partnership.

We pride ourselves on looking after our colleagues and as part of our commitment we are an Employer for Carers and would welcome your application if you have additional unpaid caring responsibilities.

We aspire to have a diverse and inclusive workplace and strongly encourage suitably qualified applicants from a wide range of backgrounds to apply and join Longhurst Group.

Our company

Longhurst Group is one of the leading housing groups in the Midlands and East of England, providing more than 24,000 homes and a wide range of care and support services.

With a team of 1,300 colleagues guided by our shared values, our vision is to improve the lives of our customers and our colleagues and to enhance the communities we serve. We do this by focusing on two clear themes of work: Health and wellbeing and economic resilience. To see how we’ll achieve this through our Improving Lives strategy, please watch the video below.

