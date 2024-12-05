Warwickshire Fire and Rescue service warns of Lithium-Ion battery dangers

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue service is urging residents to take precautions when using and disposing of lithium-ion batteries...

...following a recent rise in fires caused by these common energy sources. While lithium-ion batteries power many of our everyday devices, from smartphones and laptops to e-scooters and electric vehicles, they can pose serious fire hazards if not handled properly. It is an especially important message at a time when people are buying Christmas presents which may contain these types of batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries contain highly flammable materials and are designed to store significant amounts of energy in a compact space. When damaged, improperly charged, or exposed to high heat, these batteries can overheat and enter a state called thermal runaway, which may result in fires or explosions.

The key causes of lithium-ion battery incidents are:

Overcharging: Using incompatible chargers or leaving devices plugged in for extended periods.

Physical damage: Dropping or puncturing batteries, which can compromise internal components.

Counterfeit Products: Using low-quality or counterfeit batteries that lack proper safety features.

Improper Disposal: Throwing batteries in regular bins, where they can be crushed or exposed to heat.

Another reason that a lithium-ion battery may become unstable, is because of improper use, mostly occurring when a standard bike or scooter is incorrectly converted into an electric powered one. Conversion kits that change standard bicycles into e-bikes are available, but it is recommended that a professional carry out the conversion. They will be responsible for ensuring that the e-bike is safe and fitted with the correct motor, battery and charger.

Installing a conversion kit yourself could lead to safety issues with your e-bike and increase the risk of fire. Furthermore, it could invalidate the manufacturer’s warranty and make you responsible for any consequent damage or accident. If you modify an e-bike to increase its power or speed then it may no longer be legal to use on public roads.

WFRS will be sharing a series of videos on Lithium Ion battery safety to help keep you safe during Christmas and beyond. In the meantime, here are some important safety tips for using lithium-ion batteries:

Use manufacturer-approved chargers: Always use the charger provided with the device or one certified by the manufacturer.

Avoid overcharging: Unplug devices once they are fully charged and avoid charging overnight.

Inspect batteries regularly: Check for signs of swelling, damage, or overheating. If a battery appears damaged, discontinue use immediately.

Store safely: Keep devices and batteries away from heat sources and flammable materials.

Dispose of batteries properly: Take old or damaged batteries to authorised recycling facilities. Never throw them in a general waste bin.

Monitor charging: Do not leave devices charging unattended, especially on soft or flammable surfaces like beds or sofas.

Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for Community Safety and Fire, said: “Lithium-ion batteries are a part of modern life, but they come with risks that can lead to devastating consequences. We want to raise awareness about the steps people can take to safely use these types of batteries and understanding how to use, charge, and dispose of them is essential to preventing fires and protecting lives. The increase in incidents in both Warwickshire and the UK highlights the need for awareness so that we can keep ourselves safe as technology and appliances continue to evolve”

“This Christmas we advise Warwickshire residents to buy from reputable sellers and look for UK safety marks. Remember to install working smoke alarms on all levels of your home, particularly in areas where lithium-ion batteries are being charged – these will give you precious time to get out, stay out and call 999 in the event of fire.”

For more information on how to correctly charge e-bikes and e-scooters visit https://fireengland.uk/fire-safety/charging-your-e-bike-or-e-scooter

More safety advice can be found on Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services website here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home