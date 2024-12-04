Warwickshire Holiday Activities & Food Programme offers winter fun for children and young people

The Winter HAF programme is here!

Warwickshire County Council is thrilled to announce that a wide range of fun and free activities to children and young people eligible for benefits-related free school meals during the winter break from school. It's the perfect opportunity to HAF a go and make the most of the school holiday.

The full programme of winter activities has something for everyone; including arts and crafts, sports, dance, performing arts and much more. The best part is that every single activity comes with a nutritious and delicious meal to keep children energised and satisfied.

Warwickshire County Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services said: “We are really pleased that we can continue with the HAF programme in Warwickshire as we know how much it benefits children and families across the county. We're excited to offer a fantastic line-up of activities and meals to children and young people in Warwickshire. By offering these free activities, nutritious meals, and tailored support, the HAF programme contributes to create a more Child Friendly Warwickshire.

"Our aim is to provide a memorable experience that combines fun, learning, and nutritious meals for all participants. We believe in inclusivity and ensuring that all young people have the support they need. We encourage all eligible parents and families to join us on the HAF Programme this winter holiday.”

The HAF scheme is open to any young person in full-time education from reception to Year 11 if their families are eligible for benefits-related free school meals. To check eligibility for free school meals and apply visit the Free School Meals website.

Eligible families will be issued with a HAF code to access a maximum of four funded sessions over the winter holidays. New applicants may need to request a code from the team.

Children aged 4 to 6 years (Reception to Year Two) are entitled to free school meals but benefits-eligible parents and carers of these children will need to register for free school meals to access the HAF programme and unlock further financial support for schools.