Stop smoking ambassadors taking to local shopping centres and high streets to raise awareness of the free support for residents in Coventry and Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and Coventry City Council (CCC), in partnership with Hits Radio, are taking to local shopping centres and high streets over December and January to promote the free, local stop smoking support available to smokers living or working in the region

Ambassadors from Hits Radio will be waving Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire flags so passers by don’t miss the opportunity to chat to them about quitting smoking. Stop smoking practitioners will also be on hand to provide more detailed advice and guidance for smokers who are ready to take that first step to going smoke free for good. The first three events are taking place over December, with a further three being planned for the new year:

Saturday 7 December, West Orchards Shopping Centre, Coventry, 10am to 2pm

Sunday 8 December, Lower Precinct Shopping Centre, Coventry, 10 am to 2pm

Saturday 14 December, Royal Priors Shopping Centre, Leamington Spa, 10am to 4pm

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Social Care & Health said: “Hosting these events in collaboration with Hits Radio is a fantastic face-to-face opportunity for residents to learn more about the support that’s available for smokers across the region. “We know there are challenges to taking that first step to quitting smoking, which is why there is free local, stop smoking support available to guide smokers on their journey to a smoke free life. “There is no better thing that someone can do for their health than stop smoking. Therefore, I’d like to encourage any smokers, or those with loved ones who smoke, passing by at the event locations to stop and find out more about the help available.”

Cllr Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport, said: “There will be people who have been considering quitting smoking and there are real benefits of talking to someone face-to-face. “We all know how difficult stopping smoking is, but for people who have managed to break the habit they often describe it as one of their most important achievements. “It’s also a great opportunity for friends and family members of someone who smokes to call in at one of the roadshows and find out what agencies and services can help - and to know that there is support available to people whatever their circumstances.”

The Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire campaign was created through a partnership between both councils in Coventry and Warwickshire, with funding from the UK Government, to tackle smoking rates across the region.

An estimated 10.7% of people aged 18+ in Coventry and 11.1% in Warwickshire smoke. In Warwickshire, this varies across the district and boroughs. (Source: Annual Population Survey, Office for National Statistics, 2023). Those who wish to quit often struggle due to their addiction to nicotine – over 80% of smokers start before they turn twenty, most as children (Source: Tobacco and Vapes Bill 2024).

The Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire website launched in September this year and provides details of local, free, confidential stop smoking services, as well as resources and information about smoking and vaping.

People aged 12+ who live, work, or are registered with a GP in Coventry or Warwickshire are entitled to free support. Smokers who sign up to their local stop smoking service get access to the following:

12 weeks of support with a specialist stop smoking practitioner.

Help to manage cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

Free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products or Vape Quit Kits (18+ only).

Access to a Smoke Free App.

For free stop smoking support, visit www.smokefreecw.co.uk or phone 0800 122 3780 for Coventry services or 0333 005 0092 for Warwickshire services.